Great Water : 2019-10-30Date of Board Meeting

10/30/2019 | 06:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREAT WATER HOLDINGS LIMITED

建禹集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8196)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Great Water Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 5th floor, No.18 Keyan Road, Science City, High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Guangzhou, PRC on Monday, 11 November 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for the following purposes:

  1. to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Third Quarterly Results");
  2. to approve the publication of the Third Quarterly Results announcement on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company;
  3. to consider the recommendation on the payment of an interim dividend, if any;
  4. to consider and approve the closure of the register of members of the Company, if necessary; and
  5. to transact any other business.

By order of the Board

Great Water Holdings Limited

XIE Yang

Chairman

Guangzhou, PRC, 30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. XIE Yang and Mr. HE Yuan Xi; the non-executive director of the Company is Ms. GONG Lan Lan and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. BAI Shuang, Mr. HA Cheng Yong and Mr. TSE Chi Wai.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and be posted on the website of the Company at www.greatwater.com.cn.

Disclaimer

Great Water Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:26:06 UTC
