Great Water : 2019-10-30Date of Board Meeting

GREAT WATER HOLDINGS LIMITED
建禹集團控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 8196)
DATE OF BOARD MEETING
The board of directors (the "Board") of Great Water Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 5th floor, No.18 Keyan Road, Science City, High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Guangzhou, PRC on Monday, 11 November 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for the following purposes:
-
to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Third Quarterly Results");
-
to approve the publication of the Third Quarterly Results announcement on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company;
-
to consider the recommendation on the payment of an interim dividend, if any;
-
to consider and approve the closure of the register of members of the Company, if necessary; and
-
to transact any other business.
By order of the Board
Great Water Holdings Limited
XIE Yang
Chairman
Guangzhou, PRC, 30 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. XIE Yang and Mr. HE Yuan Xi; the non-executive director of the Company is Ms. GONG Lan Lan and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. BAI Shuang, Mr. HA Cheng Yong and Mr. TSE Chi Wai.
