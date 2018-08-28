ASX Release

Greatcell Solar - Asset Sale

Queanbeyan, 27 August 2018 - Greatcell Solar Limited (ASX: GSL), global leaders in hi-tech solar, is pleased to provide an update on matters relating to its current financial position.

Today, GSL has agreed to sell 50 per cent of its materials production assets to Dr Yanek Hebting, the current GSL production manager who has served in that role for over ten years. The deal anticipates a future 100 per cent transfer of the production assets upon the completion of a set of cash payments totalling A$1 million by 30 September 2019 and additional payments for FY2020 and FY2021 based on future earnings.

The agreed payment schedule is:

$300,000 (27/8/18), $200,000 (30/9/18), $500,000 (30/9/19), 1/3 EBITDA FY2020 (30/9/20), 1/3 EBITDA FY2021 (30/9/21).

The board considers the forecast of future EBITDA as highly speculative and that it has insufficient information on which to make a reliable estimate. However, Greatcell Solar has based its sale price on an estimate that EBITDA for FY2020 will be $150,000 and FY2021 $200,000. This provides an estimate of total consideration of A$1.117 million.

The basic terms of the agreement have been signed off and a non-refundable, 30 per cent deposit lodged with GSL. The long form agreements will be completed in the next 4 weeks and will include a services agreement, supply agreement and IP agreement. Importantly, all existing, affected staff are expected to retain their positions and entitlements, and will be transferred to the purchasing entity as part of the transaction.

The name of the newly formed production entity will retain the Greatcell Solar brand. Greatcell Solar is a leading supplier of high quality specialty chemicals to the global 3rd generation PV sector. The materials production business will continue to co-locate with other GSL businesses at Queanbeyan.

Managing Director, Richard Caldwell remarked:

"We are very pleased with this outcome. It will free up cash to meet more immediate financial obligations while retaining a preferred supply and use arrangement for critical materials inputs as we focus relentlessly on meeting our commercialisation objectives. While the transaction is arm's length, we intend to remain close and exploit existing synergies and shared services arrangements, in particular."

Dr Yanek Hebting commented:

"This venture is a win-win for both parties. The newly formed production company looks forward to working alongside GSL in its commercialisation strategy whilst expanding its own production horizons and capability."

The Company remains positive in relation to its anticipated refinancing and will keep stakeholders informed on a fortnightly basis. We thank the shareholders for their patience and understanding during this challenging period.

About GREATCELL SOLAR LIMITED

Greatcell Solar is a global leader in the development and commercialisation of Perovskite Solar Cell (PSC) technology - 3rd Generation photovoltaic technology that can be applied to glass, metal, polymers or cement. Greatcell Solar manufactures and supplies high performance materials and is focused on the successful commercialisation of PSC photovoltaics. It is a publicly listed company: Australian Securities Exchange ASX (GSL) and German Open Market (D5I). Learn more at www.greatcellsolar.com and subscribe to our mailing list in English and German.

About PEROVSKITE SOLAR CELL TECHNOLOGY

Perovskite Solar Cell (PSC) technology is a photovoltaic (PV) technology based on applying low cost materials in a series of ultrathin layers encapsulated by protective sealants. Greatcell Solar's technology has lower embodied energy in manufacture, produces stable electrical current, and has a strong competitive advantage in low light conditions relative to incumbent PV technologies. This technology can be directly integrated into the building envelope to achieve highly competitive building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).

The key material layers include a hybrid organic-inorganic halide-based perovskite light absorber and nano-porous metal oxide of titanium oxide. Light striking the absorber promotes an electron into the excited state, followed by a rapid electron transfer and collection by the titania layer. Meanwhile, the remaining positive charge is transferred to the opposite electrode, thereby generating an electrical current.

