Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greatcell Solar : FY2018 Accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 09:57am CEST

ASX Release

Greatcell Solar - FY2018 Accounts

Queanbeyan, 31 August 2018 - Greatcell Solar Limited (ASX: GSL), global leaders in hi-tech solar, is pleased to provide an update on matters relating to its current financial position.

The board of directors does not intend to lodge with ASX unaudited full year accounts for FY2018 which are due today. The Company now intends to lodge audited full year accounts for FY2018 subsequent to its refinancing and prior to seeking ASX relisting.

Greatcell Solar is currently negotiating refinancing options as previously advised and remains positive about its prospects. Regular updates will be provided to its shareholders no later than on a fortnightly basis.

We thank you for your ongoing patience and understanding.

About GREATCELL SOLAR LIMITED

Greatcell Solar is a global leader in the development and commercialisation of Perovskite Solar Cell (PSC) technology - 3rd Generation photovoltaic technology that can be applied to glass, metal, polymers or cement. Greatcell Solar manufactures and supplies high performance materials and is focused on the successful commercialisation of PSC photovoltaics. It is a publicly listed company: Australian Securities Exchange ASX (GSL) and German Open Market (D5I). Learn more at www.greatcellsolar.com and subscribe to our mailing list in English and German.

About PEROVSKITE SOLAR CELL TECHNOLOGY

Perovskite Solar Cell (PSC) technology is a photovoltaic (PV) technology based on applying low cost materials in a series of ultrathin layers encapsulated by protective sealants. Greatcell Solar's technology has lower embodied energy in manufacture, produces stable electrical current, and has a strong competitive advantage in low light conditions relative to incumbent PV technologies. This technology can be directly integrated into the building envelope to achieve highly competitive building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).

The key material layers include a hybrid organic-inorganic halide-based perovskite light absorber and nano-porous metal oxide of titanium oxide. Light striking the absorber promotes an electron into the excited state, followed by a rapid electron transfer and collection by the titania layer. Meanwhile, the remaining positive charge is transferred to the opposite electrode, thereby generating an electrical current.

- Ends -

Media & Investor Relations Contacts:

Greatcell Solar Headquarters: Marine André, Manager Investor Relations, Tel: +61(0)2 6299 1592, mandre@greatcellsolar.com Germany & Europe: Eva Reuter, Dr Reuter Investor Relations Tel: +49 177 605 8804, e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

Market Release: Greatcell Solar - FY2018 Accounts Greatcell Solar Ltd: Global Leaders in hi-tech solar ABN: 92 111 723 883ACN: 111 723 883

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Greatcell Solar Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 07:56:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aITESOFT : Automation is Coming for My Job
PU
10:52aAUDI QUATTRO CUP : National winners of amateur golf tournament revealed
PU
10:52aMEGA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Despatch of Circular Discloseable and Connected Transaction in Relation to the Acquisition of the Entire Issued Share Capital of and the Shareholder's Loan in Trade Guide Limited
PU
10:52aSTAR PROPERTIES CAYMAN ISLANDS : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
10:52aBATTLEFLEET GOTHIC : Armada 2
PU
10:50aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:50aHELLENIC PETROLEUM : Q2 beat driven by refining over-performance
AQ
10:48aIFA BERLIN : Robot dogs, VR games and e-skates
AQ
10:48aApple confirms Sept 12 release for new products
AQ
10:47aOil slips as trade war worries outweigh Iran sanctions
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
3COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION: 2018 half-year results
4STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
5COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : takes big step into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.