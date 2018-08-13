Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greatcell Solar : Recording of GSL Quarterly Web-Conference (4QFY2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 02:00am CEST

Date: 2018-08-13

Category: Blog

Dear Shareholders and Followers,

Our Live Web-conference regarding the fourth Quarter (FY 2018) Results, presented by Greatcell's Managing Director, Richard Caldwell, was held with success on Wednesday, 8 August at 5.00pm (Sydney Time)/ 9.00am (Central European Time e.g. Frankfurt, Zurich etc.).

If you could not attend the event, its audio recording with synchronised slides is NOW AVAILABLE here: https://youtu.be/29G0QQZctnI

The Power Point presentation is as well available on the following link: Q4FY2018 - RC presentation

June 2018 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C

Financial Quarter Highlights:

  • 4QFY18 TAB Milestone Achieved - 10% PIN Steel Substrate Modules at GSUK/Solliance
  • Department of Industry CRC-P grant payment received in June of A$343,000 on completion of 3QFY18 milestones
  • Department of Industry CRC-P grant payment due in August of A$343,000 on completion of 4QFY18 milestones
  • FY2018 ATO R&D Rebate of Circa $3.4M expected in late August
  • Refinancing Negotiations Remain Incomplete
  • FY18 Material Sales up 20% Year-On-Year & Profitable
  • Diligence Program Commenced with Global Steel Manufacturer

Download Full Report in English»>

Download Full Report in German »>

Disclaimer

Greatcell Solar Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 23:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:19aKIA MOTORS : Showcases Next-Generation Separated Sound Zone Technology
PU
03:15aMustang Resources Ltd Raises A$2.4 Million in Placement for Caula Vanadium-Graphite Project
AW
03:10aHSBC : Transaction in own shares 10 August 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English (3-page PDF 140KB)
PU
03:10aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Holvi partners with Uber so their drivers can save time, money and stress
PU
03:06aSLATER & GORDON : Bayer sued over Essure contraceptive that allegedly caused nickel poisoning
AQ
03:05aOil prices edge up on Iran sanctions, but trade tensions drag
RE
03:04aPITNEY BOWES : School supply giveaway Monday for Fairfield students
AQ
03:01aHITACHI : Omni-channel Retail Solutions Event hosted by Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific
AQ
03:00aTRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Operations Update – Production Resumed at Cliff Head
PU
03:00aMUSTANG RESOURCES : Raises $2.4m in Placement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD : First Patient Imaged in Prostate Imaging Study
3KIN GROUP PLC : KIN : Wellbeing and woodlands
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
5PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : PAPA JOHN 'L : Ball State fails to grasp harm done by Schnatter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.