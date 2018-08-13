Greatcell Solar : Recording of GSL Quarterly Web-Conference (4QFY2018)

Date: 2018-08-13
Category:
Blog
Dear Shareholders and Followers,
Our Live Web-conference regarding the fourth Quarter (FY 2018) Results, presented by Greatcell's Managing Director, Richard Caldwell, was held with success on Wednesday, 8 August at 5.00pm (Sydney Time)/ 9.00am (Central European Time e.g. Frankfurt, Zurich etc.).
If you could not attend the event, its audio recording with synchronised slides is NOW AVAILABLE here: https://youtu.be/29G0QQZctnI
The Power Point presentation is as well available on the following link: Q4FY2018 - RC presentation
June 2018 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C
Financial Quarter Highlights:
-
4QFY18 TAB Milestone Achieved - 10% PIN Steel Substrate Modules at GSUK/Solliance
-
Department of Industry CRC-P grant payment received in June of A$343,000 on completion of 3QFY18 milestones
-
Department of Industry CRC-P grant payment due in August of A$343,000 on completion of 4QFY18 milestones
-
FY2018 ATO R&D Rebate of Circa $3.4M expected in late August
-
Refinancing Negotiations Remain Incomplete
-
FY18 Material Sales up 20% Year-On-Year & Profitable
-
Diligence Program Commenced with Global Steel Manufacturer
Download Full Report in English»>
Download Full Report in German »>
Disclaimer
Greatcell Solar Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 23:59:04 UTC