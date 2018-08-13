Greatcell Solar : Recording of GSL Quarterly Web-Conference (4QFY2018)

Date: 2018-08-13

Blog

Dear Shareholders and Followers,

Our Live Web-conference regarding the fourth Quarter (FY 2018) Results, presented by Greatcell's Managing Director, Richard Caldwell, was held with success on Wednesday, 8 August at 5.00pm (Sydney Time)/ 9.00am (Central European Time e.g. Frankfurt, Zurich etc.).

If you could not attend the event, its audio recording with synchronised slides is NOW AVAILABLE here: https://youtu.be/29G0QQZctnI

The Power Point presentation is as well available on the following link: Q4FY2018 - RC presentation

June 2018 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C

Financial Quarter Highlights:

4QFY18 TAB Milestone Achieved - 10% PIN Steel Substrate Modules at GSUK/Solliance

Department of Industry CRC-P grant payment received in June of A$343,000 on completion of 3QFY18 milestones

Department of Industry CRC-P grant payment due in August of A$343,000 on completion of 4QFY18 milestones

FY2018 ATO R&D Rebate of Circa $3.4M expected in late August

Refinancing Negotiations Remain Incomplete

FY18 Material Sales up 20% Year-On-Year & Profitable

Diligence Program Commenced with Global Steel Manufacturer

Download Full Report in English»>

Download Full Report in German »>