Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber : ALLIANCE & CHAMBER TO HOST INVESTOR LEGISLATIVE FORUM SEPTEMBER 13

09/05/2018 | 01:12am CEST

WATERLOO, IOWA (September 4, 2018) - The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber will host an Investor Legislative Forum to gain input from investors (members) on legislative issues important to Cedar Valley businesses.

The Investor Legislative Forum will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls.

Investors in the Alliance & Chamber are invited and encouraged to help shape the Cedar Valley Legislative Agenda for Economic Progress by participating in this event.

Before the start of each Iowa legislative session, the Alliance & Chamber establishes the agenda which actions that will improve the Cedar Valley business climate and quality of life, and address specific issues for business. Then, throughout the year, the Alliance & Chamber tracks and brings it to the attention of its investors issues that have an impact on their bottom line.

The Alliance & Chamber advocates for economic growth policies and business climate improvement at the local, state, and federal levels.

There is no cost to attend the forum. Investors may RSVP by September 6 by contacting Bette Wubbena at bwubbena@cedarvalleyalliance.com or by calling 319-232-1156.

###

Disclaimer

Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 23:11:05 UTC
