Greater Geelong City Council : Explore your horizons

03/20/2019 | 12:20am EDT

We are running some workshops to help you explore micro and small enterprise opportunities.

These workshops provide guidance for people wanting to explore the validity of their enterprise ideas.

You can learn some quick tips on what is required when starting up a business, whilst looking at opportunities for further learnings and linkages to more in-depth small business and social enterprise development courses.

Select the workshop closest to you and follow the information to book your session.

Lunch will be provided.

Disclaimer

Greater Geelong City Council published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 04:19:07 UTC
