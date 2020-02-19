Greater Orlando Sports Commission Announces 2020 Officers and Thirteen New Board Members

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Orlando Sports Commission (GO Sports) has announced its 2020 officers as well as 13 incoming members to its Executive and Advisory Board of Directors. Members will provide guidance, direction and oversight to help the organization fulfill its mission to attract and manage sports-related events, conferences and activities that drive positive economic development in the City of Orlando and Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties.

“I am proud that this organization has been able to attract and recruit some of the most talented and respected individuals in our community to serve on the board of directors,” said Paul Johns, Chairman of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission board and Chief Operating Officer at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital. “We look forward to the contributions of this incoming group and are excited to work alongside them for many years to come.”

“We are proud to formally announce our 2020 officers and new members of our board of directors,” said Jason Siegel, President and CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

2020 Executive Committee Officers:

Chairman: Paul Johns has been with Orlando Health since 2003 and has served in his current role as Chief Operating Officer of Orlando Health South Lake Hospital since 2012. He is responsible for operational strategies and oversight of all ancillary services at the 160-acre campus, which includes 170 patient beds, an ambulatory surgery center, a short-term rehabilitation facility, the National Training Center and other pre- and post-acute healthcare services. Johns was previously the Administrator of Ancillary and Support Services at Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.

Chair-Elect: Faron Kelley is the Vice President of ESPN Wide World of Sports, runDisney and Disney's Water Parks at the Walt Disney World® Resort. Kelley joined the Walt Disney Company in 1990 as a production manager and producer for Walt Disney Entertainment, and held several other positions before joining the sports team in 2008 as Marketing Director. Kelley was promoted to the VP role that he currently holds in 2016.

Past Chair: Jackie Hayter is the Director of Sports Partnerships at Orlando Health. She has been with the organization for 15 years and has worked in brand advertising, as well as sports. Hayter currently oversees the relationship between Orlando Health and Orlando City Soccer Club, as well as the sponsorship of Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA Golf Tournament, and Orlando Magic Gaming to name a few of the organization's most visible sports sponsorships.

At Large: Scott Carr is the Deputy Athletic Director, Brand Activation for UCF Athletics. In this role, Carr oversees the marketing and promotions department, media relations/public relations, ticket sales and operations, sponsorships, annual fund and premium seating, video and creative services, community relations and spirit squads. He is also responsible for gameday experience, merchandise and licensing.

Legal Counsel: Chris Carmody is a Shareholder at GrayRobinson, P.A. He earned his certification as a Designated Professional Lobbyist and is an attorney admitted to practice in all Florida state courts. Carmody has substantial experience handling government relations matters, including representation before the Florida legislative and executive branches, purchasing and procurement appeals, and professional licensing.

Executive Board:

Ross Breunig is the Central Florida Market President for IBERIABANK. Breunig has built, organized and managed multiple lines of businesses globally, nationally and locally. He began his banking career after graduating from the University of Central Florida with a BS in Finance.

Sharon Line Clary has been with AdventHealth for 24 years and currently serves as the Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Communications, where she oversees marketing, sales communications and sports and entertainment partnerships for the nationally ranked health care system. Prior to AdventHealth, Line Clary held various roles within sports and hospitality, including stints with the Florida State University Athletic and Sports Information Departments, World Cup Soccer, Olympic Games, and Mission Inn Resort & Club.

Kelly Hyne is the Chief Sales Officer for the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and oversees all business development, corporate partnerships, research, merchandise and licensing for the LPGA on a global scale. A 25-year veteran in the sports industry, Hyne has managed various professional tournaments across seven states and been with the LPGA for 18 years.

Advisory Board:

Chantal Aybar is the Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager in the Metro Orlando market for Truist Financial Corporation (formerly BB&T). Aybar began her financial career in 2015 when she was selected for BB&T’s 6-month Leadership Development Program. She is also an avid tennis player and member of the United States Tennis Association.

Matthew Carson is the Senior Vice President of Sales for Production Resource Group's (PRG) Corporate Events Division. He joined PRG in 2009 as an Account Executive, specializing in creative agency sales and was asked to lead the agency channel sales team in 2015. He was appointed as the SVP of Sales in 2018.

Kevin Davidson is the Acting CEO of the Orlando-based DS Sports Ventures (DSSV). The company was originally founded in 2017 and, in a short period of time, has garnered national attention by swiftly acquiring and managing several of the nation's largest and most influential businesses and product lines in baseball.

Donna Dyson was named the Market President and Publisher of Orlando Business Journal in November 2018. She began her career with American City Business Journals in 2007. Orlando Business Journal is one of 43 publications nationwide providing local business intelligence and marketing solutions through print, digital and event platforms. Orlando Business Journal has been helping companies grow their business, advance their careers and simplify their professional lives since 1985.

Donna Dyson was named the Market President and Publisher of Orlando Business Journal in November 2018. She began her career with American City Business Journals in 2007. Orlando Business Journal is one of 43 publications nationwide providing local business intelligence and marketing solutions through print, digital and event platforms. Orlando Business Journal has been helping companies grow their business, advance their careers and simplify their professional lives since 1985. Tara Early has been a Partner at Gasdick Stanton Early, PA since 2001, where she leads the timeshare division and is the firm’s Managing Partner. She has practiced timeshare, real estate and banking law since her admission to the Florida Bar in 1999. She is also on the board of South Orlando Soccer Club, a recreational and competitive youth soccer club.

has been a Partner at Gasdick Stanton Early, PA since 2001, where she leads the timeshare division and is the firm’s Managing Partner. She has practiced timeshare, real estate and banking law since her admission to the Florida Bar in 1999. She is also on the board of South Orlando Soccer Club, a recreational and competitive youth soccer club. John Fitzgerald is the SVP of Marketing for Marriott Vacations Worldwide. Marriott Vacations Worldwide (MVW) develops and manages timeshare resorts including the Marriott, Westin, Sheraton, and Hyatt hospitality brands. With seven iconic brands, 650,000 owners and 110 resorts, MVW is one of the largest, most successful timeshare companies in the industry.

Michael Morsberger is the Vice President for Advancement and CEO of the UCF Foundation. He is a respected leader in the advancement field, having worked at Johns Hopkins Medicine, the UVA Health Foundation, George Washington University, and more. Morsberger has served on two dozen nonprofit boards, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida and Harry P. Leu Gardens.

Chris Mueller is the General Manager of Hilton Orlando and has been with the hotel leadership team since its opening in 2009. Prior to Hilton Orlando, Mueller held positions at several Disney properties, including Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Yacht & Beach Club Resort, since 1991. Mueller also serves on the board of directors for Visit Orlando, CFHLA, I-Drive Chamber of Commerce and the Orange County Convention Center, as well as the advisory board for the Rosen College of Hospitality Management PhD program.

Bob O'Malley is Vice President of Corporate Development for Virgin Trains USA, formerly known as Brightline. O'Malley leads government affairs and public partnership initiatives for high-speed rail expansion from Orlando to Tampa, Southern California to Las Vegas, and other markets.

is Vice President of Corporate Development for Virgin Trains USA, formerly known as Brightline. O’Malley leads government affairs and public partnership initiatives for high-speed rail expansion from Orlando to Tampa, Southern California to Las Vegas, and other markets. Justin Williams is the General Manager of the four-star diamond Grand Bohemian Hotel in downtown Orlando. As a proud husband and a father of five children, Williams prides himself on being an advocate for teen success while mentoring at-risk youth. He's on the board of directors for the Downtown Orlando Partnership, Orlando Regional Chamber, Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association and MAN UP Mentoring.

For more information on GO Sports, its board members and the 2020 calendar of events, please visit GreaterOrlandoSports.com.

About Greater Orlando Sports Commission:

GO Sports is a private, non-profit organization established to attract and manage sports-related events, conferences and activities that drive positive economic development in the City of Orlando, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, and Seminole County. Founded in 1993, the organization has hosted or co-hosted more than 1,400 events in the Greater Orlando area with a total economic impact exceeding $1.78 billion in spending within the community. For more information, please visit GreaterOrlandoSports.com .

