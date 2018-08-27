Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce : JAY-K Lumber Announces Retirements, Promotions

JAY-K Lumber is promoting several staff to new positions, in response to strong growth, as well as retirement announcements from several long-time employees. Kevin Countryman will be taking on the role of Contractor and Outside Sales Manager, due to growing demand, and following the retirement of Jim Moorhead, who had served in the role for more than 30 years. Kevin moves into the role after working in lumber sales, and nearly 4 years as the home improvement retailer's principle deck designer. Dan Murphy will also be taking on an expanded role as Building Supply/Millwork Purchaser following the retirement of Larry Cieply, who leaves after nearly 50 years as a JAY-K Lumber team member. Murphy, a store veteran of more than 25 years, has already served as a purchaser for the plumbing, electrical, and paint departments.

Kevin Countryman will be responsible for managing outside sales staff, as well as outside and contractor sales. His department services current accounts, responds to bid requests for construction work in the region, and cultivating new clients for JAY-K Lumber. In order to meet growing demand, he plans to implement current technologies to streamline the group's outside and contractor sales communications and logistics, from faster bid and client responses to more efficient distribution and deliveries.

'I look forward to building on the tremendous job Jim Moorhead has done for so long, and bringing a new sensibility to responding to many of today's younger, more tech-savvy contractors and firms,' said Kevin Countryman. 'I live here, so I have a deep respect for the legacy of JAY-K Lumber, and plan to keep that tradition going forward in my new role. We're always looking to improve our response to our customers to serve them even better.' Countryman lives in New Hartford with his wife, Jaclyn.

JAY-K Lumber has been hiring steadily in response to growing demand for its products and services, serving both residential and commercial customers throughout Central New York and the North Country.

