Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce : Rear Admiral Garry R. White, USN (Ret) To Present Eagle Scout Community Service Project Award

A great addition to the October 9th BSA Leadership Dinner program, Rear Admiral Garry R. White, USN (Ret) will present the 2019 Eagle Scout Community Service Project of the Year Award at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Utica, NY.

White is President of The Light Connection (TLC) and leads a team of experts to develop, manufacture, test, and distribute a wide array of advanced fiber optic cable. Prior to joining TLC, Admiral White served as President of Excelsior Enterprises, a diverse consulting and investment firm in Boston. Admiral White serves on a number of Boards including Vice Chairman of Busek Incorporated, an advanced Space Propulsion and Systems company. He works with the Chairman, President, CEO and Directors to oversee the strategy and operation of Busek's research, development, testing and manufacturing. In addition to Admiral White's service with Busek, his board service includes the Military Officers Association of America; George Washington's Mount Vernon; the Northwoods Homeowners Association; and the Broward County Navy Days.

Admiral White was commissioned a Naval Officer and subsequently designated a Naval Aviator; qualified flying the A-4 Skyhawk, A7E Corsair, and F/A-18 Hornet. After attending the Navy Fighter Weapons School 'TOPGUN'; he was designated an Adversary Instructor. In 1989 Admiral White was selected to be Officer-in-Charge of the VFA-125 Detachment in Fallon, Nevada and took charge of the 'Desert Raiders' in July 1989. In February 1991 Admiral White was chosen as Aide to Commander in Chief, Allied Forces Southern Europe/U.S. Naval Forces Europe, and served in the NATO headquarters, Naples, Italy and the U.S. Navy Headquarters in London, England. During this tour he was selected for Operational Command and after undergoing F/A-18 refresher training, reported to the 'Stingers' of Strike Fighter Squadron 113 in July 1993 and assumed Command on August 25, 1994. While flying operationally Admiral White deployed on USS AMERICA, USS RANGER, USS KITTY HAWK, USS NIMITZ and USS CARL VINSON. Admiral White relinquished Command of the 'Stingers' on October 26, 1995 and was assigned to the Pentagon in Washington, DC under the Chief of Naval Operations, Commander in Chief Liaison Division, OPNAV N-83.

In January 1997 Admiral White commenced Nuclear Power Training and in November 1998 was assigned as Executive Officer of USS GEORGE WASHINGTON. While deployed from June-October 2000 in the Arabian Gulf/Mediterranean Sea, the GEORGE WASHINGTON was involved in operation Southern Watch and combat operations against Iraq. Upon detaching from GEORGE WASHINGTON Admiral White reported to USS ARCTIC in November 2000 as Commanding Officer. In April 2001 ARCTIC deployed to the Mediterranean/North Seas and Arabian Gulf as part of the Enterprise Battle Group. Under Admiral White's Command, ARCTIC provided logistics support for the Second/Sixth/Fifth Fleets in addition to leading Maritime Intercept Operations, boarding and towing United Nations Sanction violating vessels, and providing armed escort for other U.S. Vessels. On September 11th 2001, ARCTIC was the first warship on station in the Northern Indian Ocean and part of the initial response to the terrorist attack and Operation Enduring Freedom. After relinquishing Command on 14 June 2002, Admiral White served as Chief of Staff, for Second Fleet/Striking Fleet Atlantic from July 2002 to February 2004. He was selected for CVN Command in October 2002, and took Command of USS GEORGE WASHINGTON on 30 September 2004, leading Fleet Response Plan sustainment operations, a 'Partnership of the Americas' Deployment to Southern Command, and Dry-docking Phased Incremental Availabilities.

Relinquishing Command on 14 December 2006; Admiral White reported to Washington, DC where he served on the OPNAV Staff as Director, Total Force Manpower Requirements and Special Assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations for Comprehensive Casualty Care. On 6 February 2009, Admiral White returned to Command as Commander, Strike Force Training Atlantic where he oversaw the training, assessment and certification of USN/USMC forces, until he transitioned to the civilian sector in October 2010.

The four district finalists for the 2019 Eagle Scout Community Service Project of the Year Award represent approximately 70 new Eagle Scouts to achieve BSA's highest rank over the last year - a group that gave over 12,000 community service hours to the cities, towns and villages across the eight-county Leatherstocking Council. They are listed below:

Mr. Rudy Bohm out of Troop 1254 in Cooperstown, NY

Deerslayer District Finalist

Mr. Bohm removed brush, trees and debris from the miniature railroad line which surrounded a circular wetland of approximately 1,200'- they replaced old rotted railroad ties with pressure treated tow-fours. This project was done with a lot of support and enthusiasm from the Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society in Milford, NY

Tim Goff out of Troop 14 in New Hartford, NY

Adirondack Foothills District

Mr. Goff built a 24' span bridge across St. Mary's Creek at the Clinton High School in Clinton, NY so that people could park in the school parking lot and walk over the creek, instead of around or through the creek, to the softball fields.

Wyatt Jones out of Troop 175 in Remsen, NY

Powderhorn District Finalist

Mr. Jones took on the revitalization of the existing nature trail behind Remsen Elementary School. He also modified the nature trail in order to create a new, separate part of the trail for cross country use.

Michael Salvestrini out of Troop 74 in Hancock, NY

Foothills District Finalist

Mr. Salvestrini installed new signage and replaced old wooden sign posts with metal posts and concrete pads in the town of Hancock's town square. This made the park more beautiful and in the long-run will save the town money previously spent on replacement costs.

BSA officials will also present the Leatherstocking Council's annual BSA Community Leadership Awards to Larry Bull, President and CEO of Bull Bros., Inc., and co-founder of Fastrac Markets; and to Randall VanWagoner, President of Mohawk Valley Community College since July 1, 2007. Keynote address on leadership will be delivered by Alicia Dicks, President/CEO of The Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties.

The BSA Community Leadership Award is presented to those who exemplify in their daily lives the ideals of the Boy Scouts of America as expressed in the Scout Oath and Law. The recipients are chosen for their outstanding community service as evidenced by the interest and leadership given to many worthwhile organizations as well as the respect and esteem in which they are held by their colleagues.

The dinner will be at the Hotel at Utica Center in Utica, NY and begin with hors d'oeuvres at 6:00PM. Dinner and Program at 6:45PM. Individual tickets are $125; tables of eight available for $1,500 and include a half-page recognition in the event program. For more information, or to purchase sponsorship packages, program advertisements, or tickets, please call (315)735-4437, ext. 223 or email James.Hastie@Scouting.org.

The Boy Scouts of America Leatherstocking Council is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that serves Scouting families across Delaware, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Otsego and Schoharie counties. Its mission is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.