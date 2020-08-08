GreaterGood.org and Royal Canin Announce Winners of the Inaugural “Flaunt Your Feline” National Contest

Seattle, Wash., Aug. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreaterGood.org and Royal Canin announce the winners of the inaugural “Flaunt Your Feline” national contest including two grand prize winners. One is an energetic foster kitten with a defined cheetah print on her belly, named Clawdia Jean, who won a $5,000 grant for The Cat House on the Kings in Parlier, Calif. The adoption grand prize winner is a grateful and healthy 14-pound orange cat named Tucker, who won a $5,000 grant for Purrfectly Pawsible in Galt, Calif.

Each of the grand prize winners will also receive a personal half-hour consult via Skype with Animal Planet’s Jackson Galaxy, or a personal consult with “Kitten Lady” Hannah Shaw; a signed copy of Total Cat Mojo by Galaxy, as well as a signed copy of Tiny But Mighty by Shaw, and a one-year supply of cat food from Royal Canin. The cash grants are awarded by The Jackson Galaxy Project and sponsored by the US Animal Health Business of Boehringer Ingelheim.

The four feline runner ups of the contest are listed below, and each will receive both of the signed books and a bag of cat food from Royal Canin.

2 nd Place (foster); Violet from Hampton, Va.

Place (foster); Pirate from Queenstown, Md. 3rd Place (adoption); Vale the Warrior from Worcester, Mass.

“We are thrilled with the participation of this first-ever ‘Flaunt Your Feline’ contest that celebrates cat heroes across the U.S. and the launch of FelineFoster.org,” said Liz Baker, CEO of GreaterGood.org. “We received more than 5,200 entries and 146,221 votes from the public. In addition to helping animal shelters and feline fosters with our grant prizes, this contest raises awareness for the lifesaving power of fostering pets.”

From July 9 until July 28, cat fosters and adopters were invited to share their most creative feline foster adoption profile or adoption story at FelineFoster.org for a chance to win. The Jackson Galaxy Project and Hannah Shaw selected the top 25 feline adoption profiles and the top 25 cat adoption stories for the public to vote on from July 29 – August 5. The top three entries from both categories with the most votes were announced on August 7.

The Jackson Galaxy Project, a program of GreaterGood.org, has helped thousands of homeless cats find forever homes. Hannah Shaw is a kitten rescuer, humane educator, and New York Times best-selling author that works with Royal Canin to support first-time fosters.

At FelineFoster.org, you can learn more about the “Flaunt Your Feline Contest” and view “How to Market Your Foster Cat” resource pages that offer everything from tips on writing the most compelling, attention-grabbing feline bio, to an easy photography guide. In addition to information for fosters and new cat owners, FelineFoster.org will also offer resources for shelters and rescues, including best practices for starting a foster program, downloadable resources to help finding new foster pets, grant offers through The Jackson Galaxy Project, and webinars on fostering and adoption programs.

About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 12 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $250 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To date, GreaterGood.org has provided over $15 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and “LIKE” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

