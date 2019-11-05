Log in
GreaterSpace, Inc. and Servcorp Partner to Launch Co-Working Space for Nonprofit Organizations

11/05/2019 | 07:25pm EST

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2019) - GreaterSpace announces the launch of a first-of-its-kind co-working environment that offers shared services for growing nonprofits. Bundled into affordable rent packages, nonprofits can utilize fundraising, accounting, public relations, event planning, marketing and other services typically out of reach. By partnering exclusively with Servcorp, a leading shared office company, GreaterSpace provides discounted access to office space in the most desirable and globally recognized commercial buildings for a fraction of the cost of leasing permanent space. GreaterSpace clients will have access to state-of-the-art facilities, administrative support, stunning event/meeting spaces, and other operational benefits that optimize their productivity. Clients can choose from a suite of services by experienced professionals to increase a nonprofit's ability to fulfill its mission.

Booming urban commercial real estate markets have forced many nonprofits to the brink of closing. Whether working to cure chronic diseases, educate our youth or advocate for social justice, nonprofits form a vital link in our cultural fabric and a critical sector of the economy. The nonprofit industry produces more than an estimated average of $984.5 billion in economic activity in the U.S., which was 5.4% of our GDP in 2018.

"It was heartbreaking to see organizations doing tremendous work being forced to cut staff, move out of the city or enter co-working environments that do nothing to serve their needs," said Edward Leibman, Founder Hudson Ferris & Co-Founder GreaterSpace. "We know that there is a better way, and Servcorp stepped up to make GreaterSpace a reality."

"Servcorp has a long history of supporting charities around the globe and is truly delighted to be launching this partnership with the amazing team at GreaterSpace," said Charles Robinson, Senior Vice President for Servcorp U.S. "With our Executive Administrative support teams, enterprise-level IT, superior unbranded meeting rooms and 60,000 strong global community, Servcorp provides the perfect work environment for nonprofits to operate effectively and achieve their stated missions."

GreaterSpace

GreaterSpace is a groundbreaking platform for growing nonprofits that combines shared office space with services that enable them to focus purely on making the world a better place. The platform is designed to streamline nonprofit operations and promote efficiency within the sector. GreaterSpace is a vibrant, supportive community that shares best practices, leverages synergies and increases their collective effectiveness. https://www.greaterspacenyc.com

Servcorp​

Servcorp is a publicly traded company founded in Australia in 1978. Today, Servcorp offers executive suites, virtual offices, co-working and IT solutions in 160+ locations across 54 cities throughout 23 countries. In Manhattan, Servcorp operates five prestigious flex office locations at One World Trade Center, 667 Madison Avenue, The Seagram Building, 17 State Street and 1330 Avenue of the Americas. https://www.servcorp.com/en

GreaterSpace was launched by the management team of Hudson Ferris Inc., one of NYC's premier fundraising firms, in response to a dramatic increase in the number of nonprofits industry-wide confronted with the existential threat of losing their office space.

Media - MJ Pedone - MJ@indrapr.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49460


© Newsfilecorp 2019
