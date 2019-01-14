Greaterchina Professional Services : (1) POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 14 JANUARY 2019; (2) EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE SHARE CONSOLIDATION; AND (3) UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREATERCHINA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LIMITED 漢 華 專 業 服 務 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8193)

(1) POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING HELD ON 14 JANUARY 2019;

(2) EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE SHARE CONSOLIDATION; AND (3) UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

POLL RESULTS OF EGM

All the Proposed Resolutions as set out in the EGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM.

EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE SHARE CONSOLIDATION

The proposed Share Consolidation will become effective on 15 January 2019, which is the business day following the date of the EGM.

UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Subsequent to the passing of the special resolution for the proposed Change of Company Name by the Shareholders at the EGM, the proposed Change of Company Name is still subject to the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to inform the Shareholders of the effective date of the proposed Change of Company Name and the new English and Chinese stock short names of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange as and when appropriate.

Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') and notice (the ''EGM Notice'' ) of extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of GreaterChina Professional Services Limited (the ''Company'') dated 20 December 2018. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

POLL RESULTS OF EGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed ordinary resolution and the proposed special resolution (collectively, the ''Proposed Resolutions'') as set out in the EGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 14 January 2019.

As at the date of the EGM, there were 5,829,558,600 issued Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Proposed Resolutions at the EGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Proposed Resolutions at the EGM as set out in Rule 17.47A of the GEM Listing Rules.

None of the Shareholders were required under the GEM Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Proposed Resolutions at the EGM. None of the Shareholders have stated in the Circular their intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the Proposed Resolutions at the EGM.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed and acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

The poll results in respect of all the Proposed Resolutions put to the vote of the EGM are set out as follows:

Number of Votes (%) (Note 1)

Ordinary Resolution (Note 2)

For Against

ten (10) issued and unissued shares with par value of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company into one (1) consolidated share with par value of HK$0.1.

1. To approve the proposed share consolidation of every 1,971,251,890 Special Resolution (Note 2)

2. Subject to and conditional upon the approval of 1,971,251,890

Registrar of Companies in Cayman Islands being obtained, to approve the English name of the Company be changed from ''GreaterChina Professional Services Limited'' to ''Asia-Pac Financial Investment Company Limited '', and Chinese name ''亞太金融投資有限公司'' be adopted as the dual foreign name of the Company in Chinese in place of the existing Chinese name ''漢華專業服務 有限公司'' which has been used for identification purpose only.

Notes:

1. The number of votes and the approximate percentage of total votes as stated above are based on the total number of issued Shares held by the Shareholders who attended and voted at the EGM in person, by authorised representative or by proxy.

2. For the full text of the Proposed Resolutions, please refer to the EGM Notice as contained in the Circular.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above ordinary resolution, the above ordinary resolution was duly passed. As more than 75% of the votes were cast in favour of the above special resolution, the above special resolution was duly passed.

EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE SHARE CONSOLIDATION

The Board further announces that the proposed Share Consolidation will become effective on 15 January 2019, which is the business day following the date of the EGM. Please refer to the Circular for the timetable, the trading arrangements and other details of the Share Consolidation, including the services that are available for odd lots matching.

UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Subsequent to the passing of the above special resolution by the Shareholders at the EGM, the proposed Change of Company Name is still subject to the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. The proposed Change of Company Name will take effect from the date of entry of the new English name and dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company on the register of companies maintained by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. The Company will carry out all necessary filing procedures with the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong regarding the proposed Change of Company Name correspondingly.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to inform the Shareholders of the effective date of the proposed Change of Company Name and the new English and Chinese stock short names of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange as and when appropriate.

GreaterChina Professional Services Limited

Ip Kwok Kwong

Executive Director and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 14 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ip Kwok Kwong (Managing Director) and Mr. Wu Di as executive Directors; and Mr. Cheung Ka Chun, Mr. So Kwok Yun and Mr. Tang Wai Kee as independent non-executive Directors.

