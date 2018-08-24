Greatime International : Announcements and Notices - Announcement Pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREATIME INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 844)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE,

RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES

AND PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE

Reference is made to the announcement made by Greatime International Holdings Limited (the "Company") on 22 August 2018 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as set out in the Announcement.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 3.7 of The Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code"), Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provision under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

POSSIBLE TRANSACTION

As disclosed in the Announcement, on 22 August 2018, the Company has been informed by Wintime Group, the controlling shareholder of the Group, that it has entered into a non-legally binding MOU with Beijing Energy Group on 15 August 2018 which may involve changes of the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company (the "Possible Transaction"). Save as disclosed above and in the Announcement, the Company is not aware of any other information that it could disclose as at the date hereof. However, if the Possible Transaction materializes and results in a change in control of the Company, the relevant requirements under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code will be complied with. As at the date of this announcement, no formal agreements have been entered into in respect of the Possible Transaction, and such matter is still in planning stage and involves significant uncertainties.

The Company will pay close attention to the progress of the Possible Transaction and will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code. In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcements setting out the progress of the Possible Transaction will be made until announcement of firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer is made.

DEALING DISCLOSURE

For the purposes of the Takeovers Code, the offer period is deemed to commence on the date of the Announcement, being 22 August 2018.

The associates (as defined in the Takeovers Code including but not limited to any person holding 5% or more of a class of relevant securities) of the Company are hereby reminded to disclose their dealings in any securities of the Company under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code.

COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 12.1 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

The Company confirms that due to inadvertent misunderstanding that the Announcement does not constitute an announcement under Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, the Announcement had not been filed to the Executive for comment before its publication in compliance with Rule 12.1 of the Takeovers Code. The Company would like to state that this announcement has complied with the requirement of filing documents to the Executive for comment prior to its publication in accordance with Rule 12.1 of the Takeovers Code, and the Company will exercise its best endeavours to ensure future compliance with the Takeovers Code.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF STOCKBROKERS, BANKS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES

In accordance with Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code, reproduced below is the full text of Note 11 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code:

"Stockbrokers, banks and others who deal in relevant securities on behalf of clients have a general duty to ensure, so far as they are able, that those clients are aware of the disclosure obligations attaching to associates of an offeror or the offeree company and other persons under Rule 22 and that those clients are willing to comply with them. Principal traders and dealers who deal directly with investors should, in appropriate cases, likewise draw attention to the relevant Rules. However, this does not apply when the total value of dealings (excluding stamp duty and commission) in any relevant security undertaken for a client during any 7 day period is less than $1 million. This dispensation does not alter the obligation of principals, associates and other persons themselves to initiate disclosure of their own dealings, whatever total value is involved. Intermediaries are expected to co-operate with the Executive in its dealings enquiries. Therefore, those who deal in relevant securities should appreciate that stockbrokers and other intermediaries will supply the Executive with relevant information as to those dealings, including identities of clients, as part of that co-operation."

WARNINGS: There is no assurance that the Possible Transaction will materialize or eventually be consummated, and even if materializes, may or may not result in a change of control and lead to a general offer under Rule 26.1 of Takeovers Code. The Possible Transaction may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By order of the Board

Greatime International Holdings Limited

Wang Bin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company comprise of Mr. Wang Bin, Ms. Tian Ying and Mr. Lam Tet Foo as executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Yanlin as non-executive Director, and Mr. Xu Dunkai, Ms. Feng Xin and Mr. Hu Quansen as independent non-executive Directors.

The directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this announcement and the Announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement and the Announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement or the Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement or the Announcement misleading.