Greatime International : Announcements and Notices - Updates on Use of Proceeds

GREATIME INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ᄿइ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 844)

UPDATES ON USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the annual report of Greatime International Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2017 dated 24 April 2018 (the "Annual Report") and the announcements of the Company dated 9 October 2017 and 17 October 2017 in relation to the Placing (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, the net proceeds from the Placing are intended to be used for general working capital of the Group to purchase raw materials and cover administrative expenses, and for developing new business opportunities that may be identified by the Company from time to time.

The Board wishes to provide, for the purpose of the Annual Report, the following information in relation to the actual use of proceeds from the Placing up to 31 December 2017:

Date of announcementFund raising activitiesNet proceeds raisedProposed use of proceedsActual use of proceeds up toUnutilised proceeds as at

31 December 2017

31 December 2017

9 October 2017

Placing of new shares under new issue mandate

Approximately

(i) As general

(i)

Approximately

HK$68.9 million

working capital

to

HK$68.9 million were held in cash in licensed bank, of which

(a) purchase raw materials

(a) nil

(a)nil will be used for purchasing raw materials as the Company obtained sufficient financing from banks in the PRC

(b)cover administrative expenses

(b) nil

(b) approximately HK$10 million will be used on administrative expenses for the year 2018

(ii) for developing (ii) nil new business opportunities

(ii) the remaining HK$58.9

million will be used for developing new business opportunities as and when identified by the Company

The above mentioned uses are consistent with the intended use of proceeds as disclosed in announcement of the Company dated 9 October 2017. The Group will constantly evaluate its business plan and may change or modify plan against the changing market condition to attain sustainable business growth of the Group. All the unutilised balances have been placed in licensed banks in Hong Kong. The unutilised balances will be applied by the Company as intended for general working capital to purchase raw materials and cover administrative expenses and for developing new business opportunities.

Shareholders and investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers.

By order of the Board

Greatime International Holdings Limited

Wang Bin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company comprise of Mr. Wang Bin, Ms. Tian Ying and Mr. Lam Tet Foo as executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Yanlin as non-executive Director, and Mr. Xu Dunkai, Ms. Feng Xin and Mr. Hu Quansen as independent non-executive Directors.