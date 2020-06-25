Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greece: Remarks by HR/VP Josep Borrell after his meeting with Minister of Defence Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 05:39am EDT

Check against delivery!

Thank you Minister, thank you dear Nikolaos [Panagiotopoulos, Greek Minister of National Defence], thank you for your invitation and for the very good meeting we just had.

I have come to Greece to meet with you, with the Greek Prime Minister [Kyriakos Mitsotakis], and my colleague the Minister of Foreign Affairs [Nikos Dendias], to discuss recent events and the deteriorating situation in the Aegean Sea and in the Eastern Mediterranean. On drilling activities, maritime claims and overflights, we have to remain united.

I visited the border and I want to stress that Greece's border is the European Union's border. It is going to be considered like this and we are determined to protect the external borders of the European Union. And my message today is one of strong solidarity and support. This full solidary with Greece will bring us to a discussion at the next Foreign Affairs Council and later maybe at the European Council if needed.

Today we have had the opportunity to discuss how we can find a solution to these worrisome developments. Because the European Union and Turkey have a strong interest in improving relations. Greece also has the best interest of having the best possible relations with its neighbours. We have to look for a de-escalation to stop this dynamic and transform it into a relationship anchored in a common agenda, increasing cooperation on all matters of common interests.

I hope that the forthcoming discussion at the next Foreign Affairs Council will help clarify the options and the way forward in our relations - when I say 'our' relations I mean the European Union's relations, and Greece particularly as a member of the European Union, with Turkey. I am keen and ready to foster and to contribute to a honest and comprehensive dialogue with Turkey.

But I could not stop talking without expressing my gratitude to Greece and to the Greek navy for your important contribution to Operation Irini, to try to control the arms embargo. It is the most important thing we can do to stop the fighting in Libya. Operation Irini was conceived for that and, thanks to Greece, we are already implementing this activity. More is needed and I hope that all Member States will follow the example that Greece is giving.

We have also talked about PESCO [Permanent Structured Cooperation] projects in order to spend better together to enhance our military capabilities. Because, working together, we will be stronger and the European Defence policy that we are trying to implement will be a way of showing to the rest of the world that Europe remains united, developing its capabilities and strengths to make its voice heard in the world.

Minister [Panagiotopoulos], I congratulate you on having the honour of being Minister of Defence of Greece and thank you very much for this interesting conversation.

Link to the video: https://audiovisual.ec.europa.eu/en/video/I-192495

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 09:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:08aGMS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:08aWirecard Files for Insolvency After Revealing Accounting Hole -- Update
DJ
06:07aTelenor and Cisco Strengthen Partnership to Support Critical Infrastructure Transitions for Telcos; Scale Joint Venture WG2 for Global Operations
GL
06:07aNO FANS? NO PROBLEM : DS Smith Ready to Produce Cardboard Cutouts to Fill Empty Sports Stadiums
BU
06:06aWIRECARD : German payments firm Wirecard goes from boom to bust
RE
06:06aTITAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aTANDEM DIABETES CARE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aVizient Data Show 610% Increase in Demand for Dexamethasone after Study Shows Effectiveness for Patients Severely Ill with COVID-19
BU
06:05aJ2 GLOBAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aPROSHARES TRUST II : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : collapses owing creditors $4 billion
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
4ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa soars after top shareholder backs bailout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group