Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Greece approves cut on property tax, eases arrears repayment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 12:57pm EDT
A Greek national flag flutters atop the parliament building in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Greek parliament approved an across-the-board reduction of a deeply unpopular property tax on Tuesday, fulfilling an election pledge of new prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The bill, which was submitted to parliament as a priority by the newly-elected conservative government, cuts the property tax by up to 30 percent, depending on the total estimated value of a taxpayer's assets.

"No one will be exempted from this generous relief," Mitsotakis said before the vote, adding that four million Greeks would soon benefit from the new measure.

The annual budget cost of the cut is estimated at 205 million euros (£187.7 million).

The draft law also eases the repayment of tax and social security contribution arrears to the state. It stretches out payment plans by up to 120 monthly instalments to more debtors, offers discounts and cuts the minimum monthly repayment to 20 euros.

Mitsotakis, who came to power on July 7 unseating leftist leader Alexis Tsipras, called on debtors to "take advantage of a very generous repayment scheme" adding that it was a last chance for such flexibility and that future schemes would have stricter terms.

Greece emerged from its third international bailout in August last year and has been outperforming fiscal targets agreed with its international lenders.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Peter Graff)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pRIPPLE : Expands University Blockchain Research Initiative Program to Japan, Supports 33 University Partners Across 14 Countries
BU
01:29pConfident Consumers Keep Spending Amid Soft Inflation
DJ
01:25pMajor retailers targeted by University of California in lawsuits
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13pModerate U.S. consumer spending, inflation back Fed rate cut
RE
01:10pModerate U.S. consumer spending, inflation back Fed rate cut
RE
01:00pTSX weighed down by U.S.-China trade tensions
RE
12:57pGreece approves cut on property tax, eases arrears repayment
RE
12:56pMorocco's BMCE Bank looks to build on China ties to deliver $11 billion tech city
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
2SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
3FRESNILLO PLC : Fresnillo Shares Drop Sharply as Net Profit Falls -- Update
4GRENKE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE continues its profitable growth course in a challenging environment and in-creases ..
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group