Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Greece exits final bailout successfully - ESM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2018 | 11:32pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Greek and an EU flag fly over the Greek ministry of finance in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has successfully exited its final, three-year bailout programme, agreed in August 2015 to help it cope with the continued fallout from a debt crisis, the euro zone's ESM rescue fund said on Monday.

"Today we can safely conclude the ESM programme with no more follow-up rescue programmes as, for the first time since early 2010, Greece can stand on its own feet," Mario Centeno, the chairman of the ESM's board of governors, said in a statement.

"This was possible thanks to the extraordinary effort of the Greek people, the good cooperation with the current Greek government and the support of European partners through loans and debt relief," he said.

The ESM has disbursed 61.9 billion euros over three years in support of macroeconomic adjustment and bank recapitalisation.

A further 24.1 billion euros that was available to Athens under the programme was not needed, the fund said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:32pGreece exits final bailout successfully - ESM
RE
11:30pU.S. drops agriculture demand from NAFTA talks - Mexico farm lobby
RE
11:21pESM EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM : Greece successfully concludes ESM programme
PU
10:06pQATAR CENTRAL BANK : Central Bank of Republic of Turkey Sign Currency Swap Agreement
PU
09:08pWith recession looming, Argentina's Macri lacks options to defend peso
RE
08:18pIran lawmakers target Rouhani's finance minister as sanctions bite
RE
08:02pGreece under tight watch post-bailout, can be a 'success story' - ESM
RE
05:28pIran says no OPEC member can take over its share of oil exports
RE
03:54pECB on course to normalise monetary policy - Bundesbank chief tells paper
RE
01:15pCanada's Auto Capital Caught in Crossfire of Trade Dispute
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon's No Bargain. Here's Why Investors Keep Buying
2TESLA : TESLA : Tucson Electric Power customers may see new rate for energy-storage systems
3SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : founder gives 1 million pounds to campaign for second Brexit vote
4IRAN SAYS IT IS SEEKING SOLUTION TO SELL OIL AND TRANSFER REVENUES: IRNA
5ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Italy to launch infrastructure plan in September - official

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.