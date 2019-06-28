Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Greece privatisation fund seeks buyer for Athens Airport stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 03:48am EDT

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's privatisation agency TAIPED has invited expressions of interest for a 30% stake in Athens International Airport SA (AIA), operator of the country's biggest airport.

Interested parties should submit their interest on Sept. 30, the agency said in an announcement on Friday. The tender process would be conducted in two phases, a pre-qualification phase followed by the submission of binding offers, it said.

The privatisation agency holds a 30% stake in the airport, with the government owning another 25%. The rest is held by German-based airport manager AviAlliance and Greek group Copeluzos.

Privatisations have been a key pillar of economic reform in Greece, which required three international bailouts from 2010. It only emerged from the close scrutiny of its reforms by lenders last year.

Selling state assets has been one area where reforms have typically been slow.

AIA has a 30-year concession over the building, maintenance and operation of Athens's Eleftherios Venizelos airport, the country's busiest. The airport handles 24 million passengers a year, of which 16.4 million are international travellers.

(Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16aEUROCOIN INDICATOR : June 2019
PU
04:16aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Announcement of auction - 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
PU
04:16aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Meeting of BRICS leaders
PU
04:15aRussia's government, oil firms have unified position on OPEC+ deal - Ifax
RE
04:14aG20 meeting may offer more clarity to OPEC, non-OPEC - Russia's Novak
RE
04:13aDeutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
RE
04:11aAsian jet fuel margins soar to near six-month high on summer aviation demand
RE
04:05aKenyan shilling weakens against the dollar
RE
03:59aJapan's household consumption seen up for 6th straight month in May - Reuters poll
RE
03:53aSouth African rand firmer as bulls wrestle bears ahead of G20
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Asian shares slip, gold gains as Trump-Xi trade jitters build
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
5WALMART INC. : WALMART : India's Flipkart to replace 40% of its delivery vans with EVs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About