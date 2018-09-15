Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Greece to ease capital controls 'very soon' - finance minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 01:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici visits Athens after debt deal

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece plans to further loosen capital controls soon and is on track to lift all restrictions imposed three years ago, its finance minister said on Saturday.

"We will have new easing (of capital controls) very soon," Euclid Tsakalotos was quoted as saying in an interview with Naftemporiki newspaper, without specifying when.

"With this new easing we will complete the second pillar (of regulations) concerning cash withdrawals and the opening of bank accounts, and we will enter the final phase for the full lifting of capital controls, the third and final pillar... concerning restrictions on moving capital abroad," he said.

Greece imposed capital controls to stem a flight of cash from its banks in July 2015, when, at the height of its debt crisis, it faced bankruptcy and a euro exit.

Last month it emerged from its final of three international bailouts and almost nine years of austerity. It remains heavily indebted and under fiscal monitoring by the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aGreece to ease capital controls 'very soon' - finance minister
RE
12:48aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : US zero exports target impossible in tight market
PU
09/14Tariffs threaten market-leading tech, consumer stocks
RE
09/14G20 trade ministers say WTO reform 'urgent' as new Trump tariffs loom
RE
09/14Oil mixed as China tariff talk scotches early rally
RE
09/14NPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : “Still Water” Fine Art Exhibit at St. Croix River Visitor Center
PU
09/14SCOTTISH GREEN PARTY : We cannot sweep food ethics under the carpet or consumers will take their money elsewhere
PU
09/14UK Labour warns big banks must never again be masters of the economy
RE
09/14CFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Files 12 Enforcement Actions Addressing Registration, Position Limits, Recordkeeping, Supervision and Reporting
PU
09/14CFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Grain Exporter to Pay a Penalty for Violating Soybeans Futures Speculative Position Limits and for Reporting Violations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : IN THE EYE OF THE STORM: The Weather Channel Forecasts Hurricane Florence With Stunning V..
2TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : FDA Approves Teva's Migraine Drug Ajov..
3NETFLIX : KARLA PETERSON: Netflix brings us too much of a good thing. Is that bad?
4Oil mixed as China tariff talk scotches early rally
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Second guilty plea in trade secrets conspiracy to steal cancer research fr..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.