Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Greek December unemployment at 18 percent, lowest since July 2011

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 05:43am EST

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's jobless rate dropped to 18 percent in December from a downwardly revised 18.3 percent in the previous month, data from the country's statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.

December's unemployment rate was the lowest reading since July 2011.

Seasonally adjusted data showed the number of unemployed at 851,556 people, with younger persons aged up to 24 bearing the brunt of being out of work.

Among younger persons aged 15 to 24, the jobless rate fell to 39.5 percent from 43.1 percent in the same month in 2017.

Greece's jobless rate, which hit a record high of 27.8 percent in September 2013, has been coming down since but remains the highest in the euro zone.

The government expects unemployment to decline to 18.2 percent this year as the economy recovers, based on projections in its 2019 budget.

Greece's economy shrank slightly in October-to-December after expanding for nine consecutive quarters.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:13aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 025-025 - INTERIM REPORT on the proposal for a Council Regulation on the establishment of the European Monetary Fund - A8-0087/2019(025-025)
PU
06:05aParagon Insurance Holdings Improves and Enhances Public Entity Program with Transition to a New Underwriter / Insurance Carrier
SE
05:58aUK watchdog warns against 'get rich quick' cryptoasset purchases
RE
05:53aEU antitrust regulator accepts Hollywood studios, Sky UK offers on pay - TV
RE
05:52aSterling to slide to $1.20 if no Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
RE
05:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : President Sir Suma Chakrabarti visits Georgia
PU
05:48aIFO RESEARCHER POTRAFKE : Women have benefited from globalization
PU
05:48aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Group backs growth in Hungary with EUR 891 million in 2018; a record year for EIF and EFSI
PU
05:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Algorithm for success for Kazakh fashion brand
PU
05:48aMINISTRY OF POWER OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Cabinet approves implementation approval for implementation of 1320 MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Project in Uttar Pradesh
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : to Acquire Silicon Motion's Mobile Communications Business Inclu..
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
3CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn
4COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : forecasts flat full-year profit as Brexit headwinds persist
5HUGO BOSS : HUGO BOSS : expects strong growth in Asia and online

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.