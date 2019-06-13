Greek Insurance Company Eurolife ERB Wins at IMPACT Bite Awards 2019 with FRISS for Automated Fraud Prevention

Eurolife ERB, a Fairfax company, has won the IMPACT BITE (Business IT Excellence) Awards 2019 in the category IT Business Process Improvement, for its AI approach to assess risks and reduce the likelihood of fraud. The IMPACT Bite Awards is open to all companies, across industries, who have successfully integrated IT & tech systems and/or have taken initiatives in the domains of IT & Comms infrastructure that support their business goals. Eurolife ERB entered the competition with their successful implementation of the FRISS solution for automated fraud prevention. Thanks to this solution they lowered their loss ratio, enabled digital transformation and improved their customer experience.

The Eurolife & FRISS Teams receiving the BITE Award (Photo: Business Wire)

Eurolife ERB, a leading player in the Greek insurance market, has the goal to reduce the risk it faces in cases of fraud involving future indemnities in the car insurance industry. Through the use of Artificial Intelligence, Eurolife ERB, in close cooperation with FRISS, has created a process of automated, more detailed risk assessment control, seeking faster, more complete and safer processing. This provides them with better customer service while contributing significantly to maintaining a net portfolio.

John Kostoglou, CIO of Eurolife ERB: “I’m very proud that we have won this award. It is great to see that our focus on innovation and digital transformation get recognized. For every insurance company the possibility of fraud is very high, in particular for contracts relating to the car industry. With the help of FRISS we are able to detect high risks and fraud in real-time. With this state-of-the art technology we save time and money for our customers.”

Simon Staadegaard, Sales Manager at FRISS, states: “We are delighted to see that our efforts to detect fraud and support honest insurance pay off. The recognition by IMPACT shows that the insurance industry really values the power of our AI solutions that are combined with our expert industry knowledge. The project with Eurolife ERB went smoothly. It was delivered on time and within budget. We look forward to a bright and fraud free future together.”

About Eurolife ERB

Eurolife ERB Insurance Group is a member of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., who, through its subsidiaries, operates in insurances, reinsurance and investments’ management. Eurolife ERB Insurance Group, through its subsidiaries in Greece and Romania, designs, markets and promotes advanced products and services that meet the full range of contemporary insurance needs. Group companies in Greece include Eurolife ERB Life Insurance SA, Eurolife ERB General Insurance SA and ERB Insurance Brokers SA. A leading player in the bancassurance market, the Group has established a broad network of affiliated insurance agents across Greece. Group companies in Romania include Eurolife ERB Asigurari de Viata and Eurolife ERB Asigurari Generale. Eurolife ERB Insurance Group consistently maintains strong earnings levels and capital reserves in excess of European regulatory requirements, so as to always fulfil its responsibilities towards its clientele. Understanding its role in the society, Eurolife ERB Insurance Group is committed to give back to the communities a part of its profits per year. Through its corporate social responsibility program, the Group implements actions: (a) for quality of life and wellness, (b) for the promotion of education and culture, (c) for entrepreneurship and economy, supporting more choices and optimism for the future.

About FRISS

FRISS has a 100% focus on automated fraud and risk detection for P&C insurance companies worldwide. The AI-powered detection solutions for underwriting, claims and SIU have already helped 150+ insurers to grow their business. FRISS detects fraud, mitigates risks and supports digital transformation. Insurers go live within 6 months, with fixed price projects, and realize an ROI within 12 months. The FRISS solutions help to lower the loss ratio, enable profitable portfolio growth, and improve the customer experience. www.friss.com

