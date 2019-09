Kyriakos Mitsotakis said corporate tax would be cut to 24% in 2020 from 28% currently and taxation on dividends would be halved to 5%. The tax-free threshold on incomes would be maintained, he said, promising to lower the tax rate to 9% from 22% on incomes up to 10,000 euros annually.

