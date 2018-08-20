Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Greek current account surplus shrinks in June, tourism revenues rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 10:19am CEST

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance showed a smaller surplus in June compared to the same month a year earlier on the back of a wider trade deficit, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.

Central bank data showed the surplus fell to 210 million euros ($240.18 million) from a surplus of 737 million euros in June 2017. Tourism revenues increased to 2.33 billion euros from 2.007 billion in the same month a year earlier.

"In June the current account ... (was) down by 527 million euros year-on-year, as a result of a deterioration principally in the balance of goods and to a lesser extent in the primary income account," the Bank of Greece said.

It said the trade gap rose by 535 million euros as imports outstripped exports, mainly the result of a worsening in the oil balance.

In January to June, Greece's current account showed a deficit of 3.8 billion euros, up by 555 million euros year-on-year as the trade deficit widened and the primary income account surplus shrank.

In 2017 as a whole, Greece's current account deficit reached 1.5 billion euros, down by 418 million year-on-year.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:36aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : The value of agricultural products purchased in June 2018 less than 1% lower than in June 2017
PU
10:31aGUS CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE : Statistical atlas of podlaskie voivodship
PU
10:21aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Government invites comments of Stakeholders and General Public on Proposed Amendments to Income-tax Rules,1962 by 4th September, 2018
PU
10:19aGreek current account surplus shrinks in June, tourism revenues rise
RE
10:10aMahathir says China will sympathise with Malaysia's problems
RE
10:06aOFGEM OFFICE OF GAS AND ELECTRICITY MARKET : Eight times as many people get a better deal in Ofgem’s collective switch trial
PU
10:01aILO : Strong wage policies are key to promote inclusive growth in India
PU
09:56aCORRECTION : Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 34/2018
PU
09:51aNEW STAFF MEMBER : Christoph Daniel
PU
09:26aWith recession looming, Argentina's Macri lacks options to defend peso
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
2MULBERRY GROUP PLC : MULBERRY : Handbag maker Mulberry faces 3 million pound hit from House of Fraser
3PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : Tolmount development sanctioned
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
5ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Shares in Italy's Atlantia indicated down in pre-open trade

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.