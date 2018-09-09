Log in
Greek prime minister rules out snap election

09/09/2018 | 02:07pm CEST

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday ruled out an early election, saying that the left-led coalition would exhaust its term which ends in late 2019.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou)

