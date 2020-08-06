Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Greek unemployment jumps to 17.0% in May, highest in nine months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 05:28am EDT

Greece's jobless rate rose to 17.0% in May from an upwardly revised 15.7% reading in the previous month, data from the country's statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.

It was the lowest jobless rate since June 2011 but the highest reading in the last nine months.

Seasonally adjusted data showed the number of unemployed at 764,912 people, with those aged up to 24 bearing the brunt of being out of work.

Among younger persons aged 15 to 24, the jobless rate rose to 37.5% from 32.2% in the same month in 2019. Greece's jobless rate, which hit a record high of 27.8% in September 2013, had been falling since but remains the highest in the euro zone.

Greece's 2020 budget projected growth picking up this year, helping to drive joblessness down to 15.6% but a government-imposed lockdown to stem the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic has thrown forecasts off.

The EU Commission estimates unemployment in Greece will rise to 19.9% this year, projecting the economy will contract by 9.0%.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aPersistently High Unemployment Claims Point to Slowing Jobs Market
DJ
05:45aMore Farmers Declare Bankruptcy Despite Record Levels of Federal Aid
DJ
05:37aIdemitsu books $36 million loss in first quarter on remittance fraud at Hong Kong unit
RE
05:36aCanadian Natural Resources reports smaller-than-expected quarterly loss
RE
05:29aWorld food price index rises in July, extending rebound
RE
05:28aGreek unemployment jumps to 17.0% in May, highest in nine months
RE
05:19aJD COM : German and French TV Channels Film JD's Livestreaming Initiative in Guangxi
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15aWorld food price index rises in July, extending rebound
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
4NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : beats profit estimates, raises outlook despite stagnating sales
5SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group