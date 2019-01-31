Green Builder Media Announces Las Vegas Sustainability Symposium

Lake City, Colo., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainability Symposium 2019 is right around the corner (February 18 at the lovely Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall at UNLV--one day before Design & Construction Week) … The speakers are booked, the venue is set, the menu and cocktails are delicious—reserve your tickets here!



When you register for the symposium, we will send you one free pass to the Kitchen & Bath Show (a $175 value) where you can experience the very latest kitchen and bath products and technology at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 19-21.



“The Sustainability Symposium has established a reputation for being one of the most innovative, inspiring, and fun sustainability events of the year,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. Special speakers include:





General Wesley K. Clark (ret.), Four Star General and Army Chief of Staff, will speak on the imperative of climate action

Trailblazing venture capitalist Andrew Beebe will share insights on the importance of cities for our future and how their trajectory is predicated on what and how we build.

Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges, via video message, will explain “emergent behavior” and its effects on climate issues.

Internationally renowned Director/Producer Susan Kucera, producer of eco-films including “Living in the Future’s Past” (co-produced with Jeff Bridges) will address “connectivism” as opposed to “reductionism” in the move to balance our planet’s resources.

Legendary NBA star and Giant of Sustainability Bill Walton will share his unique and moving story of personal growth and eco-enlightenment.

Caesars Entertainment Chief Sustainability Officer Gwen Migita will detail the success secrets of Caesar’s PEOPLE PLANET PLAY Sustainability Program and tips for effectively communicating about sustainability with diverse target audiences

Networking, lunch, and a cocktail reception round out this information-filled and motivational day!



Please visit the Sustainability Symposium website to see some of our editorial coverage (click on the links under 2019 Symposium Updates on the right side of the page) and be sure to check out the promo video with Jeff Bridges!



Nutshell:

Sustainability Symposium: Monday, Feb 18, 9 am to 6 pm (doors open at 8 am for registration), Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall at University of Nevada Las Vegas (performing arts center). Click here to reserve your tickets.





