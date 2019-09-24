Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Green Builder Media Announces the Sustainability Event of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:47am EDT

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Join Green Builder Media at its fourth annual Sustainability Symposium: Improving the Human Condition Through the Built Environment on January 20, 2020 in Las Vegas. Focused on the nexus between environmental stewardship, social equity, and financial abundance, the event will highlight how sustainable development can optimize health and opportunity.

The event will take place at the Artemis W. Ham Concert Hall on the UNLV campus. Speakers includes:

  • Global sustainability leader and author Andrew Winston
  • World-renowned architect and Founder of Architecture 2030 Ed Mazria
  • Award-winning Thrive Home Builders CEO Gene Meyers
  • Distinguished civil rights attorney Kalpana Kotagal

"Martin Luther King said, 'There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right,' quotes Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. "Our symposium happens to be on Martin Luther King Day, so we're addressing the critical topic of how climate change is exacerbating environmental, social, and economic inequality." 

Understanding the role that the built environment plays in the shifting zeitgeist of our society is paramount. "Sustainable development doesn’t just represent energy efficiency, water conservation, smart technologies, and renewables," Gutterman says. "Truly sustainable development also provides the ability for inhabitants to live vibrantly and age with dignity, while simultaneously protecting (even regenerating) ecosystems and other species."

In addition to the symposium, Green Builder Media is hosting a special gala dinner on Sunday, January 19, to celebrate the winners of its annual Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards, a program that has set the standard for recognizing the most advanced green products, projects, and professionals in the industry.

Space is strictly limited and by reservation only, so reserve your seat today! Register for the Symposium before November 22 using the code EarlyBird and you’ll receive a $50 discount.

Sponsors of the symposium include Trane, Mitsubishi Electric Trane, and Zappos.

Attachment 

Cati O'Keefe
Green Builder Media
5135320185
cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aBQE WATER : Signs Contract for Second SART Plant in China
AQ
09:04aLONESTAR RESOURCES US INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:04aMarkforged Releases Inconel 625, the First Safe and Affordable Superalloy for 3D Printing
GL
09:04aA NEWLY PUBLISHED 451 RESEARCH STUDY : Significant Productivity Gains for the Connected Workforce being driven by adoption of Mobile First, Messaging First communications
GL
09:04aMadison Realty Capital Provides $76 Million in Financing for Mixed-Use Property at 85 Flatbush Avenue
GL
09:04aAP Intego Interns Selected as The Council Foundation Scholarship Recipients 
GL
09:04aLoyal Source Acquires Medical Staffing Agency SonoTemps
GL
09:04aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Cambria Hotels Plans Midwest Expansion
PR
09:04aHASBRO : Recognized As One of Working Mother's 100 Best Companies for 2019
BU
09:04aGENERATION Z TAKES FLIGHT : Youngest Travelers Say Spontaneity, Thrill-Seeking and Sustainability More Important than Luxury Hotels and Airplane Comfort
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, Johnson asks why bosses got paid millions
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : new LiDAR lasers allow autonomous vehicles to “see” farther and more e..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : AND TAKEDA ENTER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO DISCOVER CLINICAL CANDIDATES ACROSS MULTIPLE ..
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group