Green Builder Media Announces the Sustainability Event of the Year

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Join Green Builder Media at its fourth annual Sustainability Symposium: Improving the Human Condition Through the Built Environment on January 20, 2020 in Las Vegas. Focused on the nexus between environmental stewardship, social equity, and financial abundance, the event will highlight how sustainable development can optimize health and opportunity.

The event will take place at the Artemis W. Ham Concert Hall on the UNLV campus. Speakers includes:

Global sustainability leader and author Andrew Winston

World-renowned architect and Founder of Architecture 2030 Ed Mazria

Award-winning Thrive Home Builders CEO Gene Meyers

Distinguished civil rights attorney Kalpana Kotagal

"Martin Luther King said, 'There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right,' quotes Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. "Our symposium happens to be on Martin Luther King Day, so we're addressing the critical topic of how climate change is exacerbating environmental, social, and economic inequality."

Understanding the role that the built environment plays in the shifting zeitgeist of our society is paramount. "Sustainable development doesn’t just represent energy efficiency, water conservation, smart technologies, and renewables," Gutterman says. "Truly sustainable development also provides the ability for inhabitants to live vibrantly and age with dignity, while simultaneously protecting (even regenerating) ecosystems and other species."

In addition to the symposium, Green Builder Media is hosting a special gala dinner on Sunday, January 19, to celebrate the winners of its annual Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards, a program that has set the standard for recognizing the most advanced green products, projects, and professionals in the industry.

Space is strictly limited and by reservation only, so reserve your seat today! Register for the Symposium before November 22 using the code EarlyBird and you’ll receive a $50 discount.

Sponsors of the symposium include Trane, Mitsubishi Electric Trane, and Zappos.

Attachment

Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 5135320185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com