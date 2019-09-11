Green Builder Media Publishes Overview of Changes to California's Title 24 Building Code

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changes are coming. California is leading the nation with energy efficiency and green building requirements. Whether or not you live, build, or manufacture in California, it is important to keep up with the new Title 24 code changes as they will no doubt serve as a blueprint for other codes across the nation, notably the 2021 IECC.

Green Builder Media and Bradford White Water Heaters are proud to offer a downloadable ebook, The Builders' Guide to California's 2019 Title 24 Code", which includes:

A complete review of the important changes in Title 24, Part 6.

Highlights of brand-new additions to the code.

A breakdown of the new rules for solar.

Information on the important role of energy consultants.

A list of online and in-person resources to help builders meet the Title 24 code.

An overview on the Bradford White AeroTherm® Series water heater, a super energy-efficient electric appliance, a key product helping California in its move toward decarbonization.

“Bradford White’s AeroTherm® heat pump water heater can help builders meet California’s laudable but tough energy-efficiency goals,” says Gregg Holladay, Business Development Manager, Bradford White Water Heaters. “We are pleased our water heater is an important part of the solution stepping toward electrification. Helping builders and their architects understand the easy installation and solar integration potential is key to our approach. In fact, after witnessing code-adoption anxiety from builders in the field--ranging from questions about water heating to insulation to lighting requirements--we decided to help with the code education process. And that’s what this book is: Everything building pros need to know about Title 24 compliance. We are proud of our leadership position as a go-to educational resource for our customers and the industry.”

“Understanding California’s Title 24 Code is important for builders and home buyers in California as well as in the rest of the country,” emphasizes Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “What California does in terms of code adoption and energy efficiency tends to head east, particularly with climate change issues remaining top of mind for many Americans. This invaluable ebook details the disruptive technologies, product solutions, and building science that can help builders navigate to a cleaner, greener future.”

