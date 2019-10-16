Green Building Initiative and the 2030 Districts Network Announce Partnership

Portland, Oregon, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland, Ore. & Pittsburgh, PA – The Green Building Initiative (GBI) and the 2030 Districts Network announced today a partnership focused on expanding the impact of both organizations through increased collaboration. Working together, the organizations hope to accelerate community efforts to reduce emissions from buildings by expanding access to tools and education that encourage green building best practices.

“Partnering with the 2030 Districts Network will allow GBI to more actively engage in local level collaboration to share strategies and tools,” said Vicki Worden, President & CEO of GBI. “By linking our staff and volunteer efforts around education and engagement, we can amplify solutions to support cities with their emission reduction goals.”

Kicking off the partnership, Worden will be a featured speaker at the 2030 Districts Summit in Philadelphia on October 23. Likewise, GBI will welcome Catherine Olteanu, Chief Executive Officer or the 2030 Districts Network, as a featured speaker at its Green Globes User Summit on November 19 in Atlanta.

“As our 2030 Network grows, partners like GBI extend our ability to deliver tools and solutions that will make our cities more sustainable,” stated Olteanu. “We look forward to rolling out joint education initiatives and introducing GBI to our Network participants and vice versa.”

The initial goals of the partnership are to:

• Create collaborative dialogues between the twenty-two and growing 2030 Districts Network participants and GBI’s community of more than 20,000 green building professionals.

• Link GBI’s tools and strategies for implementing green building best practices to 2030 Districts Network goals for reducing emissions by 50% in participating cities.

• Increase support to building owners that maintain more than 300 million square feet of Green Globes certified space and the more than 500 million square feet of buildings committed to slashing emissions through initiatives with the 2030 Districts Network.

About 2030 Districts Network

The vision of the 2030 Districts Network is to establish a global network of thriving high performance building districts and cities, uniting communities to catalyze transformation in the built environment and the role it plays in mitigating and adapting to climate change. Each District commits to meeting 50% reductions in energy, water and transportation related emissions as established by Architecture 2030 in its 2030 Challenge for Planning.Contact info@2030districts.org or visit the 2030 Districts Network website at www.2030districts.org

About GBI

GBI is a nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Standards Developer dedicated to accelerating the adoption of green building best practices. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. GBI is the only green building organization to deliver a commercial buildings rating system through an ANSI-audited consensus process, having first published ANSI-GBI 01-2010 and now its 2019 revised version of that original Standard.

Contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.

