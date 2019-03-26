Log in
Green Cross : GCAM Adds New Plasma Collection Center

03/26/2019 | 12:15am EDT

Growing number of GCAM centers on track with two additional openings this year


FULLERTON, CA, YONGIN, South Korea, 26 March 2019
- GCAM, Inc., a U.S. based plasma collection company, announced that it has added additional plasma collection centers; located in Brownsville, Texas. With the newest additions, GCAM now runs 10 plasma donation centers nationwide.

'Two additional plasma collection center will be established this year' said Jay Bae, GCAM President. 'We are bringing job opportunities the local communities and helping local economics.'

Human plasma is the essential source for products to treating patients suffering from many different life-threatening disease and conditions, including immune deficiencies, hemophilia and other blood disorders.

GCAM is a member of GC, the parent company of GC Pharma. GC Pharma is one of the largest protein therapies manufacturer in the world. GCAM collects high quality source plasma for GC Pharma and other plasma fractionators. GCAM can collect up to 550,000 liters of source plasma annually.

About GCAM
GCAM, Inc., headquartered in Fullerton, CA, was established in 2009 and a member of South Korea's GC group of companies. GCAM runs source plasma centers in the United States. Its sister company, GC Pharma operates biopharmaceutical businesses on a global scale and GCBT, its immediate parent company owns state-of-art plasma fractionation facility in Montreal, Quebec.

This release includes forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Pharma's management. Such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

# # #


Disclaimer

Green Cross Corporation published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 04:14:11 UTC
