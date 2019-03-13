Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Green Cross Health : presentation at the Forsyth Barr Emerging Companies Conference.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 05:59pm EDT
Green Cross Health presented today at the Forsyth Barr Emerging Companies Conference.

The presentation provided a proud 40-year history of the company's journey, first started back in 1981 when Unichem Pharmacy Group established as a buying group:

• 1981: Unichem Pharmacy Group established as a buying group

• 1995: Unichem Life launches. Life Pharmacies are larger format pharmacies located predominantly in malls

• 2003: Unichem Pharmacy Group merges with the Amcalgroup and becomes Pharmacybrands Limited

• 2005: Life Pharmacy split from the group to establish the first listed pharmacy group on the NZX -Beauty Direct

• 2009: Life Pharmacy merges with Pharmacybrands and the company takes over the NZX listing under PHB Share Price pre-merger $0.36, EBITDA $1.5m

• 2011: Acquisition of Radius Pharmacy and Radius Medical marking transition to broader healthcare services

• 2014: • Pharmacy brand consolidation to Unichem and Life Pharmacy

• Investment in community care specialist Total Care Health Services and acquisition of Access Homehealth, a provider of home health care services adding ~$1m EBIT

• Acquisition of Peak Primary, adding 11 medical centres

• Pharmacybrandsbecomes Green Cross Health Limited (GXH)

Green Cross Health today has a Market Cap of $143m.
Go to presentation

Disclaimer

Green Cross Health Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 21:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:52pSOFTBANK, OTHERS IN TALKS TO INVEST $1 BILLION IN UBER'S SELF-DRIVING UNIT : Wsj
RE
06:52pMIDSTATES PETROLEUM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:49pCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : to be the Title Sponsor for TechEdge
PU
06:47pUNION ACQUISITION CORP. : Announces Updated Timing for Completion of Initial Business Combination
BU
06:46pFIVE POINT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:44pDELTA AIR LINES : manages operations in Northern Plains region, schedule adjustments likely for Thursday (Article)
PU
06:39pDORIEMUS : progresses with sale of Lidsey Oil Field
PU
06:39pSTOCKLAND : Sells 2 Malls, on Track for Deals Target
DJ
06:37pDP WORLD : to invest up to AED1-billion in JAFZA despite ‘challenging' outlook for 2019
AQ
06:37pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Fox Networks Middle East renews playout contract with Red Bee Media
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
3ADIDAS : Supply chain problems to slow Adidas' sales growth
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : net sales rise 3%, 7% in local cur..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.