Green Cross Health : presentation at the Forsyth Barr Emerging Companies Conference.

Green Cross Health presented today at the Forsyth Barr Emerging Companies Conference.

The presentation provided a proud 40-year history of the company's journey, first started back in 1981 when Unichem Pharmacy Group established as a buying group:

• 1981: Unichem Pharmacy Group established as a buying group

• 1995: Unichem Life launches. Life Pharmacies are larger format pharmacies located predominantly in malls

• 2003: Unichem Pharmacy Group merges with the Amcalgroup and becomes Pharmacybrands Limited

• 2005: Life Pharmacy split from the group to establish the first listed pharmacy group on the NZX -Beauty Direct

• 2009: Life Pharmacy merges with Pharmacybrands and the company takes over the NZX listing under PHB Share Price pre-merger $0.36, EBITDA $1.5m

• 2011: Acquisition of Radius Pharmacy and Radius Medical marking transition to broader healthcare services

• 2014: • Pharmacy brand consolidation to Unichem and Life Pharmacy

• Investment in community care specialist Total Care Health Services and acquisition of Access Homehealth, a provider of home health care services adding ~$1m EBIT

• Acquisition of Peak Primary, adding 11 medical centres • Pharmacybrandsbecomes Green Cross Health Limited (GXH)

Green Cross Health today has a Market Cap of $143m.