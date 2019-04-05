Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Green Cubes Technology : Appoints Industry Veteran Keith Washington President and CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 12:04pm EDT

Green Cubes Technology today announced the appointment of Keith Washington as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Current President and CEO Mohammed Alobaidi, who established Green Cubes as a leading provider of lithium battery systems during his 25-year tenure, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer, in addition to continuing to serve as Chairman of the Board.

“We believe the lithium battery markets will continue to grow at a record pace,” said Alobaidi. “Given this, there are tremendous growth opportunities for Green Cubes, particularly in industrial markets such as motive and medical. That’s why it’s perfect timing for Keith to join Green Cubes. Having more than 20 years of supply chain and healthcare industry experience and a proven track record of executive leadership, I’m confident Keith will take the company into the next phase of growth.”

Washington brings extensive experience in the healthcare and warehouse logistics industries to Green Cubes. Most recently, he served as CEO at TVR Communications, an award-winning interactive patient systems provider. Prior to that, Washington was co-founder and president of Flo Healthcare, a leader in point-of-care technologies, that was eventually sold to Emerson. Under his leadership, Washington fostered a relationship with Green Cubes as Flo Healthcare’s preferred battery power supplier for its mobile workstations. The partnership with Green Cubes led to Lithium battery technology being adopted as the industry standard that it has become today. Washington has been awarded a number of utility patents in the mobile workstation category over the years and also worked with LXE, now part of Honeywell, as a senior executive and part of a team that developed Auto ID technologies for warehouse applications.

“Supply chain professionals are constantly looking for ways to stay ahead of competitors, support people, improve processes, and serve more customers to achieve greater efficiency in all areas,” explained Washington. “It’s a privilege to be a part of Green Cubes’ expansion as the innovation leader and work with customers to deliver high performance sustainable energy options, like Lithium SAFEFlex® battery systems, to power their operations both today and well into the future.”

About Green Cubes Technology

Green Cubes Technology is a leader in design and manufacturing of industrial Lithium battery power systems. For more than 30 years, Green Cubes has applied engineering optimization and continuous improvement production methods to deliver innovative solutions to the automotive, medical, motive, and manufacturing markets. Green Cubes Technology portfolio companies operate in Kokomo, Indiana; Seattle, Washington; Kuala Lampur, Malaysia; Bengaluru, India; and Taipei, Taiwan with Green Cubes Holdings based in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.greencubestech.com.

Connect with Green Cubes on Twitter @GreenCubesTech and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/green-cubes-technology-corporation/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:32pFINCANTIERI : Shareholders' meeting approves 2018 financial statements - new board of directors appointed
PU
12:32pB RILEY FINANCIAL : . Riley FR Leads Financing for acock & Wilcox Enterprises
AQ
12:32pMilamber Ventures Plc - Proposed WIthdrawal from NEX
PR
12:32pPipelineDeals CRM Sponsors the 2019 Industrial Supply Association Convention
GL
12:31pCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank favour takeover rather than holding company structure - sources
RE
12:31pBAUSCH HEALTH : Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Bausch Health
AQ
12:31pConnectWise Named One of Tampa Bay's Top Workplaces for 6th Year in a Row
GL
12:31pMilamber Ventures Plc - Trading Update and Issue of Equity
PR
12:31pSIEMENS : launches FABRIC – Turning urban data into a dynamic visualization of Jamestown Siemens launched an extraordinary data visualization project called FABRIC at the German Africa Business Summit in Accra
AQ
12:30pROKISKIO SURIS : Convocation of the 30 April 2019 General Meeting of Shareholders of Rokiskio suris AB
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Chairman Stands By Monsanto Acquisition -Handelsblatt
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About