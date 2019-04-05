Green Cubes Technology : Appoints Industry Veteran Keith Washington President and CEO

Green Cubes Technology today announced the appointment of Keith
Washington as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Current
President and CEO Mohammed Alobaidi, who established Green Cubes as a
leading provider of lithium battery systems during his 25-year tenure,
will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer, in addition to
continuing to serve as Chairman of the Board.
“We believe the lithium battery markets will continue to grow at a
record pace,” said Alobaidi. “Given this, there are tremendous growth
opportunities for Green Cubes, particularly in industrial markets such
as motive and medical. That’s why it’s perfect timing for Keith to join
Green Cubes. Having more than 20 years of supply chain and healthcare
industry experience and a proven track record of executive leadership,
I’m confident Keith will take the company into the next phase of growth.”
Washington brings extensive experience in the healthcare and warehouse
logistics industries to Green Cubes. Most recently, he served as CEO at
TVR Communications, an award-winning interactive patient systems
provider. Prior to that, Washington was co-founder and president of Flo
Healthcare, a leader in point-of-care technologies, that was eventually
sold to Emerson. Under his leadership, Washington fostered a
relationship with Green Cubes as Flo Healthcare’s preferred battery
power supplier for its mobile workstations. The partnership with Green
Cubes led to Lithium battery technology being adopted as the industry
standard that it has become today. Washington has been awarded a number
of utility patents in the mobile workstation category over the years and
also worked with LXE, now part of Honeywell, as a senior executive and
part of a team that developed Auto ID technologies for warehouse
applications.
“Supply chain professionals are constantly looking for ways to stay
ahead of competitors, support people, improve processes, and serve more
customers to achieve greater efficiency in all areas,” explained
Washington. “It’s a privilege to be a part of Green Cubes’ expansion as
the innovation leader and work with customers to deliver high
performance sustainable energy options, like Lithium SAFEFlex® battery
systems, to power their operations both today and well into the future.”
About Green Cubes Technology
Green Cubes Technology is a leader in design and manufacturing of
industrial Lithium battery power systems. For more than 30 years, Green
Cubes has applied engineering optimization and continuous improvement
production methods to deliver innovative solutions to the automotive,
medical, motive, and manufacturing markets. Green Cubes Technology
portfolio companies operate in Kokomo, Indiana; Seattle, Washington;
Kuala Lampur, Malaysia; Bengaluru, India; and Taipei, Taiwan with Green
Cubes Holdings based in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.greencubestech.com.
Connect with Green Cubes on Twitter @GreenCubesTech
and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/green-cubes-technology-corporation/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005342/en/