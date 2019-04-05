Green Cubes Technology : Appoints Industry Veteran Keith Washington President and CEO

Green Cubes Technology today announced the appointment of Keith Washington as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Current President and CEO Mohammed Alobaidi, who established Green Cubes as a leading provider of lithium battery systems during his 25-year tenure, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer, in addition to continuing to serve as Chairman of the Board.

“We believe the lithium battery markets will continue to grow at a record pace,” said Alobaidi. “Given this, there are tremendous growth opportunities for Green Cubes, particularly in industrial markets such as motive and medical. That’s why it’s perfect timing for Keith to join Green Cubes. Having more than 20 years of supply chain and healthcare industry experience and a proven track record of executive leadership, I’m confident Keith will take the company into the next phase of growth.”

Washington brings extensive experience in the healthcare and warehouse logistics industries to Green Cubes. Most recently, he served as CEO at TVR Communications, an award-winning interactive patient systems provider. Prior to that, Washington was co-founder and president of Flo Healthcare, a leader in point-of-care technologies, that was eventually sold to Emerson. Under his leadership, Washington fostered a relationship with Green Cubes as Flo Healthcare’s preferred battery power supplier for its mobile workstations. The partnership with Green Cubes led to Lithium battery technology being adopted as the industry standard that it has become today. Washington has been awarded a number of utility patents in the mobile workstation category over the years and also worked with LXE, now part of Honeywell, as a senior executive and part of a team that developed Auto ID technologies for warehouse applications.

“Supply chain professionals are constantly looking for ways to stay ahead of competitors, support people, improve processes, and serve more customers to achieve greater efficiency in all areas,” explained Washington. “It’s a privilege to be a part of Green Cubes’ expansion as the innovation leader and work with customers to deliver high performance sustainable energy options, like Lithium SAFEFlex® battery systems, to power their operations both today and well into the future.”

About Green Cubes Technology

Green Cubes Technology is a leader in design and manufacturing of industrial Lithium battery power systems. For more than 30 years, Green Cubes has applied engineering optimization and continuous improvement production methods to deliver innovative solutions to the automotive, medical, motive, and manufacturing markets. Green Cubes Technology portfolio companies operate in Kokomo, Indiana; Seattle, Washington; Kuala Lampur, Malaysia; Bengaluru, India; and Taipei, Taiwan with Green Cubes Holdings based in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.greencubestech.com.

Connect with Green Cubes on Twitter @GreenCubesTech and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/green-cubes-technology-corporation/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005342/en/