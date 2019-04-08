Green Cubes Technology : and Preferred Freezer Services Create Largest Lithium Battery-Powered Materials Handling Fleet

Lithium SAFEFlex® battery systems replace lead-acid battery systems to increase efficiency and durability in cold environments

Green Cubes Technology, a leader in design and manufacturing of lithium power systems, has partnered with Preferred Freezer Services to launch the largest lithium battery-powered fleet in the cold storage industry with approximately 9 megawatt hours (MWh) of capacity deployed.

As one of the largest public refrigerated warehousing companies in the world, Preferred Freezer Services has 39 facilities in the U.S. and a number of new facilities under construction. Maintaining its warehouses at a frigid -20 C, the company faced unique challenges that lead-acid batteries simply could not address. Specifically, lead-acid battery systems lose power and operating efficiency over their short cycle life, leading to increased operating cost with decreased performance of up to 50 percent.

“Preferred Freezer Services is experiencing immediate benefits by converting from lead-acid to lithium battery systems,” said Adam Brown, Director of Sales at the Motive Division of Green Cubes Technology. “Lithium battery systems eliminate time-consuming and costly maintenance and maintain a longer cycle life in extreme temperatures, particularly cold environments. As the company works to convert all current and future materials handling equipment to lithium power, fleets will run better, longer and with less power consumption.”

Green Cubes Technology’s Lithium SAFEFlex® battery systems save up to 65 percent on battery expenditures over five years and offer up to four-times the longevity of lead-acid battery systems. Other benefits of lithium battery systems include:

30 percent higher charging efficiency, allowing for increased productivity and less power consumption

Zero maintenance hassle since they are electronically monitored and equalized, and don’t require watering or cleaning of corrosive acids

Longer cycle life that provides ongoing operations without battery swaps

Regenerative power that avoids energy waste

Faster charging with a complete one-hour recharge and no battery degradation

According to Preferred Freezer Services, the company chose Green Cubes Technology because of its 30-plus years of developing innovative lithium systems for multiple applications, including the motive industry. In addition, Preferred Freezer executives sought a partner that provided a more sustainable product that could make the transition to lithium battery systems seamless and cost-effective, with plans to make 100 percent of fleet operations lithium battery-powered.

Senior executives from Green Cubes Technology will be available for interviews during ProMat 2019. To meet with Green Cubes, please contact Kimberly Stier at 404.408.8456 or email kstier@arketi.com.

About Green Cubes Technology

Green Cubes Technology, part of Green Cubes Holdings, is a leader in design and manufacturing of industrial Lithium battery power systems. For more than 30 years, Green Cubes has applied engineering optimization and continuous improvement production methods to deliver innovative solutions to the automotive, medical, motive, and manufacturing markets. Green Cubes Technology portfolio companies operate in Kokomo, Indiana; Seattle, Washington; Kuala Lampur, Malaysia; Bengaluru, India; and Taipei, Taiwan with Green Cubes Holdings based in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.greencubestech.com.

Connect with Green Cubes on Twitter @GreenCubesTech and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/green-cubes-technology-corporation/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005056/en/