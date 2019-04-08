Green Cubes Technology : and Preferred Freezer Services Create Largest Lithium Battery-Powered Materials Handling Fleet

Green Cubes Technology, a leader in design and manufacturing of lithium
power systems, has partnered with Preferred Freezer Services to launch
the largest lithium battery-powered fleet in the cold storage industry
with approximately 9 megawatt hours (MWh) of capacity deployed.
As one of the largest public refrigerated warehousing companies in the
world, Preferred Freezer Services has 39 facilities in the U.S. and a
number of new facilities under construction. Maintaining its warehouses
at a frigid -20 C, the company faced unique challenges that lead-acid
batteries simply could not address. Specifically, lead-acid battery
systems lose power and operating efficiency over their short cycle life,
leading to increased operating cost with decreased performance of up to
50 percent.
“Preferred Freezer Services is experiencing immediate benefits by
converting from lead-acid to lithium battery systems,” said Adam Brown,
Director of Sales at the Motive Division of Green Cubes Technology.
“Lithium battery systems eliminate time-consuming and costly maintenance
and maintain a longer cycle life in extreme temperatures, particularly
cold environments. As the company works to convert all current and
future materials handling equipment to lithium power, fleets will run
better, longer and with less power consumption.”
Green Cubes Technology’s Lithium SAFEFlex® battery systems save up to 65
percent on battery expenditures over five years and offer up to
four-times the longevity of lead-acid battery systems. Other benefits of
lithium battery systems include:
-
30 percent higher charging efficiency, allowing for increased
productivity and less power consumption
-
Zero maintenance hassle since they are electronically monitored and
equalized, and don’t require watering or cleaning of corrosive acids
-
Longer cycle life that provides ongoing operations without battery
swaps
-
Regenerative power that avoids energy waste
-
Faster charging with a complete one-hour recharge and no battery
degradation
According to Preferred Freezer Services, the company chose Green Cubes
Technology because of its 30-plus years of developing innovative lithium
systems for multiple applications, including the motive industry. In
addition, Preferred Freezer executives sought a partner that provided a
more sustainable product that could make the transition to lithium
battery systems seamless and cost-effective, with plans to make 100
percent of fleet operations lithium battery-powered.
