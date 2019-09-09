Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Green Energy : Date of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 12:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Green Energy Group Limited

綠 色 能 源 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(INCORPORATED IN BERMUDA WITH LIMITED LIABILITY)

(Stock Code: 979)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Monday, 30 September 2019, for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the final results and announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the eighteen months ended 30 June 2019 and consider the payment of final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Green Energy Group Limited

Luo Xian Ping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has two executive Directors, namely Mr. Luo Xian Ping and Mr. Ho Wai Hung, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Sai Hung, Mr. Tam Chun Wa and Mr. Sze Cheung Pang

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Green Energy Group Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 04:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:18aTopsports International Starts Gauging Interest for $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO
DJ
01:12aAIR NEW ZEALAND : employees farewell All Blacks with special haka
PU
01:11aBranson's Virgin Galactic faces first test of market confidence
AQ
01:11aNAT WEST9 : London economy outperforms UK in August
AQ
01:11aHSBC : Preppy chain Jack Wills' collapse leaves its creditors out of pocket
AQ
01:11aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : set to pip rivals for Aramco float
AQ
01:11aCASTELLUM : 's United Spaces Lands Prestigious Geely Assignment
PR
01:05aPRESS RELEASE : Partners Group acquires BCR Group, a leading retail display solution provider in China
TE
01:03aDAIMLER : Geely to bring air taxis to China in tie-up with Daimler-backed Volocopter
RE
01:02aNOBLE CORPORATION : plc Provides Fleet Contract Status Update
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan to discuss Saikawa successors at meeting on Monday
3Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider to maintain fast track growth
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
5Nissan's Saikawa says he wants to 'pass the baton' as soon as possible - Nikkei
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group