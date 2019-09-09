Green Energy : Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Monday, 30 September 2019, for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the final results and announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the eighteen months ended 30 June 2019 and consider the payment of final dividend, if any.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has two executive Directors, namely Mr. Luo Xian Ping and Mr. Ho Wai Hung, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Sai Hung, Mr. Tam Chun Wa and Mr. Sze Cheung Pang