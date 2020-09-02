Log in
Green Finance :, Bruno Boggiani, CEO of Green Finance : - Strateggyz, Published an Article on Ophélie Mortier, Responsible Investment Strategist at DPAM

09/02/2020 | 08:14am EDT

Bruno Boggiani, Ceo Green Finance Strateggyz published an article on the following points:

  • The necessity for sustainable development
  • Humankind and the environment above all
  • A conditional economic recovery
  • A slowdown in regulatory advancement

Responsible Investment Strategist at DPAM (Degroof Petercam Asset Management), Ophélie Mortier published a series of articles intended to assess the impact of the Coronavirus crisis on sustainable and responsible investment. Her insightful and substantiated analysis inspired Bruno Boggiani, CEO of Green Finance Strateggyz, to invite Ophélie Mortier to the next conference organized by Green Finance.

"Committing to sustainable development is no longer an option but a necessity."

"A means of encouraging economic players to proactively commit to sustainable and responsible development."

"It is up to them to promote a new model, where profitability will no longer take precedence over ESG criteria."

Ophélie Mortier, Responsible Investment Strategist at DPAM (Degroof Petercam Asset Management).

"Clearly, Ophélie Mortier must be our next main speaker!"

(Bruno Boggiani, CEO of Green Finance)

See complete article on Green Finance

Green Finance is the go-to media for green financing.
Green Finance centralizes best practices and sound methodologies to create true social collaboration.
Green Finance gives access to approximately thirty specialized articles per week.
Nearly 8,000 subscribers, institutional investors, asset managers, professional investors, financial decision-makers, experts and influencers.
A weekly Green newsletter, interviews, conferences, thematic dossiers...

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.


© Business Wire 2020
