Green Flower : Announces Two New Cannabis Certificate Programs on the Company's Expanding Cannabis Education Platform

Green
Flower, the global leader in trusted cannabis education, is excited
to announce the launch for the new and highly anticipated Cannabis
Patient Care Certificate Program and the new cannabis retail
safety and compliance focused Sell SMaRTTM
Certificate Program. Created in partnership
with Cannabis TrainersTM,the Sell SMaRT classes
are available online beginning today. The Spring quarter also includes
Green Flower’s popular Fundamentals Certificate
and Cultivation Certificate Programs,
both currently open for enrollment as well.
“We have developed two new Cannabis Certificate programs that are highly
valuable to anyone seeking credibility, confidence, and skills within
the cannabis industry,” noted Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower. “With
millions of people looking to use cannabis for the first time, our
Cannabis Patient Care Certificate Program fills an important need of
making sure people provide sound advice and guidance.”
Students of Green Flower’s Cannabis Patient Care Certificate Program
will become adept at helping patients and others benefit from cannabis
by learning to provide the greatest level of guidance and support,
regardless of their previous experience, age, or understanding of the
plant.
Class commences April 10, 2019 and features a comprehensive curriculum
led by a diverse lineup of top industry experts (doctors, nurses,
patient care specialists, etc.). The course will address such key
topics, such as: what compounds are found in the cannabis plant; how
cannabinoid molecules interact within the body; how to safely and
effectively guide people to the right cannabis products; dosing
protocols for different conditions; how to effectively answer common
patient questions; potential adverse side-effects of cannabis and how to
minimize them; contraindications with cannabis and other medications;
CBD and other non-psychoactive cannabinoids; how to ensure consumers
have an effective, safe, and enjoyable cannabis experience, and a
complete understanding of the key roles and opportunities for those
looking to work with patients in cannabis.
The new Sell SMaRTTM Certificate Program created by Cannabis
TrainersTM and powered by Green Flower, is designed to
mitigate risks for cannabis businesses and company employees by
demonstrating how to safely and compliantly sell cannabis to patients
and customers, as well as protocol for handling the complex situations
that arise in a cannabis retail operation. Compliance issues are the top
reason cannabis operators run into trouble, and the penalties are
severe. Under current regulations (and already under intense scrutiny),
cannabis operators who fail to act responsibly and proactively, could
face hefty fines, suspension of their retail license, increased
insurance costs, imprisonment, and total loss of the business.
The first state health and regulatory department approved program of its
kind, Sell SMaRTTM was originally presented live as an onsite
training program. The new online Sell SMaRTTM Certificate can
be accessed from almost any location, and is an ideal, flexible,
cost-effective solution for cannabis sales consultants/budtenders,
owners, retail managers, frontline dispensary staff, regulators, and
people looking to enter the cannabis industry.
About Green Flower:
Established in 2014, Green
Flower is the global leader in trusted cannabis education, featuring
over 1,500+ hours of high-quality streaming video content presented by
700+ top cannabis industry experts, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs,
and thought-leaders. The company offers industry-endorsed Cannabis
Certifications, through their Green Flower Academy, designed to provide
top-quality online training for job seekers and cannabis employees
looking to bolster their credibility and skill within the cannabis
industry. In 2018, the company partnered with an industry leading online
learning management system to provide cannabis courses for Trade
Schools, Colleges and Universities entering the global Cannabis
education market.
Green Flower is the go-to platform for information, education and
training around every aspect of cannabis today.
