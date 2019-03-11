Green Flower : Announces Two New Cannabis Certificate Programs on the Company's Expanding Cannabis Education Platform

Enrollment Opens for Green Flower’s Cannabis Patient Care Certificate Program & Sell SMaRTTM Compliance Certificate Program

Green Flower, the global leader in trusted cannabis education, is excited to announce the launch for the new and highly anticipated Cannabis Patient Care Certificate Program and the new cannabis retail safety and compliance focused Sell SMaRTTM Certificate Program. Created in partnership with Cannabis TrainersTM,the Sell SMaRT classes are available online beginning today. The Spring quarter also includes Green Flower’s popular Fundamentals Certificate and Cultivation Certificate Programs, both currently open for enrollment as well.

“We have developed two new Cannabis Certificate programs that are highly valuable to anyone seeking credibility, confidence, and skills within the cannabis industry,” noted Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower. “With millions of people looking to use cannabis for the first time, our Cannabis Patient Care Certificate Program fills an important need of making sure people provide sound advice and guidance.”

Students of Green Flower’s Cannabis Patient Care Certificate Program will become adept at helping patients and others benefit from cannabis by learning to provide the greatest level of guidance and support, regardless of their previous experience, age, or understanding of the plant.

Class commences April 10, 2019 and features a comprehensive curriculum led by a diverse lineup of top industry experts (doctors, nurses, patient care specialists, etc.). The course will address such key topics, such as: what compounds are found in the cannabis plant; how cannabinoid molecules interact within the body; how to safely and effectively guide people to the right cannabis products; dosing protocols for different conditions; how to effectively answer common patient questions; potential adverse side-effects of cannabis and how to minimize them; contraindications with cannabis and other medications; CBD and other non-psychoactive cannabinoids; how to ensure consumers have an effective, safe, and enjoyable cannabis experience, and a complete understanding of the key roles and opportunities for those looking to work with patients in cannabis.

The new Sell SMaRTTM Certificate Program created by Cannabis TrainersTM and powered by Green Flower, is designed to mitigate risks for cannabis businesses and company employees by demonstrating how to safely and compliantly sell cannabis to patients and customers, as well as protocol for handling the complex situations that arise in a cannabis retail operation. Compliance issues are the top reason cannabis operators run into trouble, and the penalties are severe. Under current regulations (and already under intense scrutiny), cannabis operators who fail to act responsibly and proactively, could face hefty fines, suspension of their retail license, increased insurance costs, imprisonment, and total loss of the business.

The first state health and regulatory department approved program of its kind, Sell SMaRTTM was originally presented live as an onsite training program. The new online Sell SMaRTTM Certificate can be accessed from almost any location, and is an ideal, flexible, cost-effective solution for cannabis sales consultants/budtenders, owners, retail managers, frontline dispensary staff, regulators, and people looking to enter the cannabis industry.

About Green Flower:

Established in 2014, Green Flower is the global leader in trusted cannabis education, featuring over 1,500+ hours of high-quality streaming video content presented by 700+ top cannabis industry experts, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and thought-leaders. The company offers industry-endorsed Cannabis Certifications, through their Green Flower Academy, designed to provide top-quality online training for job seekers and cannabis employees looking to bolster their credibility and skill within the cannabis industry. In 2018, the company partnered with an industry leading online learning management system to provide cannabis courses for Trade Schools, Colleges and Universities entering the global Cannabis education market.

Green Flower is the go-to platform for information, education and training around every aspect of cannabis today.

