Green Flower : Launches Its Official Cannabis Certification Program

The First Online Program, “Cannabis Fundamentals Certification” Commences September 20, 2018

It’s back-to-school season and cannabis fundamentals is in session at Green Flower. On September 20, 2018, Green Flower, the nation’s #1 trusted cannabis educational platform is launching the Green Flower Cannabis Fundamentals Certification, the first e-learning course for the newly established Green Flower Cannabis Certification Programs on the Green Flower Academy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005240/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The “Cannabis Fundamentals Certification” presents students with an in-depth overview and understanding of cannabis through a 10-course video module plan focusing on: Methods and Products, Dosing, Quality Assurance and Careers in Cannabis. Each online course consists of reading materials, video lectures, and quizzes based on the topic. Included in the curriculum will be discussion forums for each course. Completion of the course will give students a solid foundation of accurate, fundamental knowledge and fluency about cannabis, necessary for success in today’s cannabis industry. Registration and course details can be found at Green Flower Academy, https://www.green-flower.com/academy.

“Educating people about cannabis and the various industries surrounding it, allows people to enter the industry in a more legitimate way, equipped with the real data and a real comprehension for cannabis, not influenced by misconceptions,” noted Max Simon, CEO Green Flower.

Following the “Fundamentals Program” will be Cannabis Cultivation Certification, Patient Care Certification, Cannabis Business Certification, and Cannabis Science Certification. Additionally, Medical and Law Cannabis Certifications that offer continuing education credits as well will be offered, with the next certification to commence in November and other programs scheduled thereafter.

Green Flower’s Cannabis Certification Program is intended to support anyone seeking to enter the cannabis business market or people working at companies looking to improve their knowledge and skill. Novices, college students, or professionals from other industries who seek to enhance their skill-set with credible cannabis knowledge, will benefit immensely from these classes as they transition into cannabis jobs.

Green Flower Certifications are proudly utilized and endorsed by the world’s top cannabis companies, brands and thought-leaders including: Kiva, Canna Advisors, Papa & Barkley, Growcentia, Bloom Farms, and Swami Selects.

“By 2026, the cannabis industry could be worth $50 billion annually, and we want to help bridge the gap between workers interested in cannabis careers and companies looking to expand their businesses,” noted Simon. “As the legality increases, more and more people are looking at the most valuable cannabis educational programs available to them while employers seek to find the most recognized certification programs available for their employees. Green Flower is the #1 trusted resource for cannabis knowledge, education and access to the industry’s foremost experts. Our move into the educational certification space is a natural progression for us and solidifies our longstanding goal to ‘educate and elevate.’”

About Green Flower:

Established in 2014, Ventura-based Green Flower is the world’s largest cannabis video platform, with 600+ affiliates to date. Dedicated to introducing only trusted cannabis knowledge, the platform boasts over 1,000 hours of high-quality video content featuring 600+ top cannabis industry experts, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and thought-leaders. Serving both consumers and professionals, Green Flower is the go-to platform for understanding every aspect of cannabis today.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005240/en/