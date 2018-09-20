Green Flower : Launches Its Official Cannabis Certification Program

It’s back-to-school season and cannabis fundamentals is in session at Green
Flower. On September 20, 2018, Green
Flower, the nation’s #1 trusted cannabis educational platform is
launching the Green Flower Cannabis Fundamentals Certification,
the first e-learning course for the newly established Green Flower
Cannabis Certification Programs on the Green
Flower Academy.
The “Cannabis Fundamentals Certification” presents students with an
in-depth overview and understanding of cannabis through a 10-course
video module plan focusing on: Methods and Products, Dosing, Quality
Assurance and Careers in Cannabis. Each online course consists of
reading materials, video lectures, and quizzes based on the topic.
Included in the curriculum will be discussion forums for each course.
Completion of the course will give students a solid foundation of
accurate, fundamental knowledge and fluency about cannabis, necessary
for success in today’s cannabis industry. Registration and course
details can be found at Green Flower Academy, https://www.green-flower.com/academy.
“Educating people about cannabis and the various industries surrounding
it, allows people to enter the industry in a more legitimate way,
equipped with the real data and a real comprehension for cannabis, not
influenced by misconceptions,” noted Max Simon, CEO Green Flower.
Following the “Fundamentals Program” will be Cannabis Cultivation
Certification, Patient Care Certification, Cannabis Business
Certification, and Cannabis Science Certification. Additionally, Medical
and Law Cannabis Certifications that offer continuing education credits
as well will be offered, with the next certification to commence in
November and other programs scheduled thereafter.
Green Flower’s Cannabis Certification Program is intended to support
anyone seeking to enter the cannabis business market or people working
at companies looking to improve their knowledge and skill. Novices,
college students, or professionals from other industries who seek to
enhance their skill-set with credible cannabis knowledge, will benefit
immensely from these classes as they transition into cannabis jobs.
Green Flower Certifications are proudly utilized and endorsed by the
world’s top cannabis companies, brands and thought-leaders including:
Kiva, Canna Advisors, Papa & Barkley, Growcentia, Bloom Farms, and Swami
Selects.
“By 2026, the cannabis industry could be worth $50 billion annually, and
we want to help bridge the gap between workers interested in cannabis
careers and companies looking to expand their businesses,” noted Simon.
“As the legality increases, more and more people are looking at the most
valuable cannabis educational programs available to them while employers
seek to find the most recognized certification programs available for
their employees. Green Flower is the #1 trusted resource for cannabis
knowledge, education and access to the industry’s foremost experts. Our
move into the educational certification space is a natural progression
for us and solidifies our longstanding goal to ‘educate and elevate.’”
About Green Flower:
Established in 2014, Ventura-based Green Flower is the world’s largest
cannabis video platform, with 600+ affiliates to date. Dedicated to
introducing only trusted cannabis knowledge, the platform boasts over
1,000 hours of high-quality video content featuring 600+ top cannabis
industry experts, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and
thought-leaders. Serving both consumers and professionals, Green Flower
is the go-to platform for understanding every aspect of cannabis today.
