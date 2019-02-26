Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Green Hills Software :'s INTEGRITY RTOS Deployed in Phoenix Contact High Performance Safety Remote Field Controller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 02:01am EST

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, has revealed that Phoenix Contact has selected and deployed the Green Hills INTEGRITY® real-time operating system (RTOS) in its RFC 4072S high end safety programmable logic controller (PLC).

Green Hills Software logo (PRNewsfoto/Green Hills Software)

The RFC 4072S is the first high performance remote field controller based on Phoenix Contact's PLCnext Technology, an open ecosystem for modern automation that is capable of meeting all the challenges of the IoT world. The controller uses a 2.4GHz dual core Intel i5 CPU, running Yocto Linux, for standard operations and two different Arm Cortex A9/A8 processors, running the safety-certified INTEGRITY RTOS, for safety applications to ensure the highest level of isolation.

Phoenix Contact's PLCnext Technology empowers the user to program with C++, C#, Matlab Simulink or the well-known IEC 61131 languages on the RFC 4072S simultaneously. Additionally, the safety element of the controller supports safety applications up to IEC 61508 SIL 3 and can communicate with up to 300 PROFIsafe devices.

Development of the RFC 4072S utilized the Green Hills Platform for Industrial Safety including – in addition to the INTEGRITY RTOS, certified to IEC 61508 SIL 3 – the MULTI® integrated development environment and Green Hills Compiler qualified to IEC 61508 SIL 4, Green Hills Probe and SuperTrace™ Probe. Green Hills Software also developed customized safety board support packages, certified to IEC 61508 SIL 3, for each of the Arm SoCs.

Alex Dusdal, Product Management - Automation Systems, Phoenix Contact, commented: "By basing our RFC 4072S safety controller on field-proven Green Hills technology, we were able to deliver a product that combines high levels of flexibility, performance and safety in a single unit. The Green Hills team was extremely supportive in helping Phoenix Contact to bring this innovative product to market."

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY®-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, INTEGRITY, MULTI and SuperTrace are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-hills-softwares-integrity-rtos-deployed-in-phoenix-contact-high-performance-safety-remote-field-controller-300799618.html

SOURCE Green Hills Software


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:20aCRODA INTERNATIONAL : Full Year Announcement 2018
PU
02:20aQUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Kuwait Services Agreement & Grant of Warrants
PU
02:20aPANTHEON INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Performance Update
PU
02:19aTRAVIS PERKINS : Directorate Change
PU
02:19aLAND SECURITIES : Scott Parsons resigns as Managing Director, Retail Portfolio
PU
02:19aTRAVIS PERKINS : Audited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 - Stronger H2 profit performance; well positioned in uncertain market conditions
PU
02:19aTRAVIS PERKINS : PDF, 863KB, opens in a new windowFinal Results
PU
02:19aTEN ENTERTAINMENT : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
02:19aSHOPRITE : builds up strength in tough year
PU
02:19aWH SMITH : Board changes
PU
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.