Green Leaf, Inc. Celebrating 40 Years Of Manufacturing

Green Leaf®, Incorporated, the parent company of TerreMax
and Workhorse
Sprayers, is celebrating 40 years of manufacturing liquid handling
products for the agricultural industry.
Green Leaf® was established in 1979 and began manufacturing
rope wick applicators and spraying equipment, followed by nylon and poly
fittings, and check valves. The company quickly increased its production
through the years to include cam lever couplers, bolted ball
valves, true
union valves, and PSE® (precision spray equipment). The
most notable accomplishments during the past 40 years include:
-
Initial production of the String Wing wick applicator to the
agricultural industry
-
Patented production of Gator Locks® a form of camlock
that features a locking mechanism that enhances safety and reduces the
potential loss of chemicals
-
Becoming the North American Distributor for Lechler Ag products
-
Introducing Workhorse Sprayers to be distributed through retail and
distribution networks
-
Establishing that 90% of Green Leaf's products would be made in the USA
-
And, recently launching TerreMax to begin serving the North American
Commercial Agricultural market with over 200 newly developed products
“We started as a manufacturer, but have evolved as a company having a
complete engineering department in-house that allows us to make
innovation a standard feature in our products. From using heavier
O-rings in our ball valves, which creates a more positive seal and
reduces leakage, to our safety
camlocks that have an improved patented locking mechanism, we’re
committed to developing products the Commercial Ag industry can count
on,” stated Pete Goda, President. “With over 100 employees, we provide
product assurance and superior customer service that distributors can
depend on, right here in the heartland of America.”
Green Leaf’s Indiana campus features a range of injection molding
machines, CNC mills, CNC lathes and press sizes from 40 to 500 tons to
quickly ramp up production and meet the needs of distributors.
Green Leaf is an ISO9001 Certified company, which has been family owned
for over 40 years. “Because of our deep inventory levels and
distribution network of over 100 partners in the United States and
Canada, our distributors will receive the benefits of competitive
pricing and responsive service,” noted Teko Goda, Vice President sales
and marketing.
Green Leaf is dedicated to building the best products that also build
trust with distributors and the Commercial Ag market. All of Green
Leaf’s, TerreMax’s, and Workhorse's products can be viewed online at Green-Leaf.us,
TerreMax.us
and WorkhorseSprayers.com.
About Green Leaf, Incorporated
Green Leaf®, Incorporated began manufacturing products for the
agricultural industry in 1979 and has grown to specialize in designing
and manufacturing injection molded nylon and polypropylene liquid
handling products. Keeping pace with technology, Green Leaf utilizes
fully automated robotics in its manufacturing and the latest equipment
in product marking and special packaging. Green Leaf products are
available through various distribution networks and retail outlets.
Through its complete line of liquid handling products, which includes valves,
cam
lever couplings, fittings
and sprayer
components, Green Leaf continually strives to meet the current needs
of customers, while anticipating their future needs. More about Green
Leaf can be found at www.green-leaf.us.
