Green Peak Innovations : Introduces Skymint Brand For State's Largest Vertical Cannabis Company

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lansing-based Green Peak Innovations (GPI) is introducing the Skymint brand for Michigan's largest medical marijuana operation that includes growing, processing and provisioning centers.

"Skymint medical marijuana customers and employees personify blue sky thinkers who want only the best in life," said Jeff Radway, Green Peaks Innovation CEO. "Skymint is reimagining what the cannabis experience looks and feels like for both wholesale and retail. We are launching this industry-setting model right here in Michigan and plan to expand it nationally."

"We are excited to launch 19 Skymint stores across Michigan within the next 18-24 months," said Joe Neller, executive vice president, Government Affairs & Business Development. "We have carefully selected communities that are searching for a professional, best-in-class organization."

The new Skymint stores will feature high quality medical marijuana and marijuana products in a contemporary and inviting setting. The first locations of the 19 Michigan stores will be announced after the licenses are issued by the State of Michigan LARA Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation Board. The first store is expected to open in March 2019.

"We have hired talented people from inside and outside the cannabis industry to produce, process and safeguard our Skymint harvest," said Molly VanSyckle, director of human resources. "We have over 50 team members now and will grow to be more than 270 by the end of 2019."

In July 2018, Green Peak Innovations received pre-qualification by the LARA Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation for a full vertical suite of medical marijuana licenses including 12 class C cultivation licenses, one processor license and 19 provisioning center licenses. GPI was awarded two Class C cultivation licenses in October, ten additional Class C cultivation licenses in December, and anticipates receiving the remainder of the licenses over the next few months.

"This month, our 60,000 square foot Windsor Township headquarters in Harvest Park will become fully operational and our first crop will be harvested," added Radway. "We are thrilled to be the first cannabis company to bring large-scale supply to the newly-regulated Michigan market."

ABOUT SKYMINT

Skymint uses nature, science and agricultural best practices to raise cannabis industry standards. We've built state-of-the-art facilities and are using advanced technology to cultivate high-quality medicine that is safe for our patients, our communities and our state. Parent company Green Peak Innovations is located in Windsor Township, Michigan and is led by CEO Jeff Radway. For more information, visit skymint.com or www.greenpeakinnovations.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, crobar@robarpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-peak-innovations-introduces-skymint-brand-for-states-largest-vertical-cannabis-company-300778519.html

SOURCE Green Peak Innovations