Green Peak Innovations : Receives Unanimous Approval On Michigan Medical Cannabis Cultivation Licenses

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Michigan LARA Bureau of Medical Marihuana Licensing Board today unanimously voted to grant Lansing-based Green Peak Innovations (GPI) its first two class C medical cannabis cultivation licenses. The company was pre-qualified for the licenses at the July meeting.

While its headquarters are under construction in Windsor Township, GPI will begin operating its cultivation business at its 1669 E. Jolly Road location in Lansing which has been inspected and proved compliant by the State of Michigan.

The company expects approval of its remaining licenses in the near future, making it one of the State's largest fully vertical medical cannabis providers.

"Last week, we hosted a job fair to begin filling the first 50 of 200 open positions at GPI. We were honored to receive 575 applications on site and more than 400 additional applicants online," said Jeff Radway, Green Peaks Innovation CEO. "We have a great future ahead with this sort of aggressive progress and staff enthusiasm. GPI will be an extremely professional seed-to-store mass medical cannabis provider by growing high quality wholesale and retail products."

ABOUT GREEN PEAK INNOVATIONS

Green Peak Innovations uses nature, science and agricultural best practices to raise cannabis industry standards. We're building state-of-the-art facilities and using advanced technology to cultivate high-quality medicine that is safe for our patients, our communities and our state. Green Peak Innovations' Global Headquarters will be located in Windsor Township, Michigan, and will be led by CEO Jeff Radway. For more information, visit greenpeakinnovations.com.

