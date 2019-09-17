Green QE would seriously distort markets - ECB's Villeroy

France's central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said there had been suggestions for "green quantitative easing" by introducing a bias towards green assets in the ECB's purchase programme framework.

"Despite its apparent simplicity, this proposal is incomplete and has serious limitations," Villeroy said in a speech at the World Conference of Banking Institutes.

He stressed that monetary policy targets a macroeconomic objective in the form of inflation and does not single out specific social or sectoral objectives.

"Massive purchases on a relatively shallow pool of green bonds could seriously distort the market," he added. "I prefer a more 'integrated' and holistic approach."

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Huw Jones)