Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Green QE would seriously distort markets - ECB's Villeroy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 07:17am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - One of the European Central Bank's top policymakers poured cold water on calls for a climate change-focused quantitative easing programme on Tuesday, saying such a move would heavily distort the green bond market.

France's central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said there had been suggestions for "green quantitative easing" by introducing a bias towards green assets in the ECB's purchase programme framework.

"Despite its apparent simplicity, this proposal is incomplete and has serious limitations," Villeroy said in a speech at the World Conference of Banking Institutes.

He stressed that monetary policy targets a macroeconomic objective in the form of inflation and does not single out specific social or sectoral objectives.

"Massive purchases on a relatively shallow pool of green bonds could seriously distort the market," he added. "I prefer a more 'integrated' and holistic approach."

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Huw Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:38aSize matters. Big U.S. farms get even bigger amid China trade war
RE
07:38aOil slips as market assesses fallout from Saudi attack
RE
07:38aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Fall As Investors Wait For Fed Meeting To Get Underway
DJ
07:35aSMARTER BUSINESS FUNDS : Introducing The Free Small Business Marketing Program
SE
07:25aEuro zone's 140 billion-euro interest windfall could allow spending boost
RE
07:25aGRAPH BLOCKCHAIN : Announces Board Changes
AQ
07:24aOil sheds gains, stocks dip as Fed comes into focus
RE
07:23aOxycontin maker Purdue begins bankruptcy in push to settle opioid lawsuits
RE
07:22aTSX futures down on lower crude prices
RE
07:21aApple awards iPhone supplier Corning $250 million from U.S. manufacturing fund
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4APPLE : Apple says 13 billion euro EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
5STOXX 600 : Oil sheds gains, stocks dip as Fed comes into focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group