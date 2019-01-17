Log in
Green Street Power Partners brings community solar to Boxborough, MA

01/17/2019 | 01:18pm EST

Stamford, Conn., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Street Power Partners, LLC (GSPP), a leading commercial solar developer, owner and operator, has completed construction on a 5 MW ground-mounted community solar project in Boxborough, MA. One hundred percent of the power is being sold to project partner Littleton Electric Light & Water Departments (LELWD). LELWD has already subscribed 2,000+ customers to the community solar program. The system is expected to begin producing power at the beginning of 2019.

GSPP ground-mounted community solar array in Boxborough, MA


“The Town of Boxborough is supportive of solar energy system projects and the solar array at 1414 Massachusetts Avenue recently constructed by Green Street Power Partners. Their team is the latest example of how the Town is working with private entities to provide renewable energy options for its residents and businesses” stated Adam L. Duchesneau, Town Planner for the Town of Boxborough. “Since there are limited solar energy system opportunities on municipal land, we hope this project encourages other land owners to explore ways in which they can make their properties more sustainable or even provide direct energy benefits to others within the community.”

“Though it took a lot of hard work from our team, we really enjoyed working with the town of Boxborough to get this community solar project off the ground” said Scott Kerner, CEO at GSPP. “We can’t thank Boxborough representatives enough for helping us gain support from the town and for helping us with our tree giveaway to residents.”

This project marks GSPP’s 8th community solar project in the past year.

About Littleton Electric Light & Water Departments
LELWD has been providing reliable power to the towns of Littleton and Boxborough, and clean drinking water to the town of Littleton for over a century. LELD consistently ranks among the lowest residential electric rates in the state.

About Green Street Power Partners
Headquartered in Stamford, CT, GSPP finances, develops, owns and operates solar energy systems for businesses, schools, nonprofits and municipalities across the country. GSPP continues to experience rapid growth. As they expand their solar coverage, GSPP consistently provides the best available solar technology coupled with an unwavering commitment to customer service. For more information on GSPP, email info@gspp.com or visit gspp.com.

