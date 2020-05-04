Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Green recovery can revive virus-hit economies and tackle climate change, study says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 08:06pm EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Zurich

By Matthew Green

Massive programmes of green public investment would be the most cost-effective way both to revive virus-hit economies and strike a decisive blow against climate change, top U.S. and British economists said in a study published on Tuesday.

With co-authors including Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz from Columbia University and prominent British climate expert Lord Nicholas Stern, the findings are likely to fuel calls for "green recoveries" gathering momentum around the world.

"The COVID-19 crisis could mark a turning point in progress on climate change," the authors wrote, adding that much would depend on policy choices made in the next six months.

With major economies drawing up enormous economic packages to cushion the shock of the coronavirus pandemic, many investors, politicians and businesses see a unique opportunity to drive a shift to a low-carbon future.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva called for green recoveries last week, and the concept has emerged as a political fault line from the United States to India and South Korea.

While think-tanks and investor groups have also been making the case for tailoring recoveries to accelerate a transition away from fossil fuels, the study aimed to assess such proposals in the light of new data.

The authors examined more than 700 economic stimulus policies launched during or since the 2008 financial crisis, and surveyed 231 experts from 53 countries, including senior officials from finance ministries and central banks.

The results suggested that green projects such as boosting renewable energy or energy efficiency create more jobs, deliver higher short-term returns and lead to increased long-term cost savings relative to traditional stimulus measures.

The authors cautioned that there were some risks with extrapolating from past crises to discern how coronavirus recovery packages might play out, given the possible reluctance of people to travel or socialise following the pandemic.

Nevertheless, with carbon emissions on track for their biggest fall on record this year, governments could now choose to either pursue net zero emissions targets or lock in a fossil fuel system that would be "nearly impossible to escape."

"The COVID-19-initiated emissions reduction could be short-lived," said Cameron Hepburn, lead author and director of the Smith School of Enterprise and Environment at the University of Oxford.

"But this report shows we can choose to build back better, keeping many of the recent improvements we've seen in cleaner air, returning nature and reduced greenhouse gas emissions."

SHIFT TO CLEANER ENERGY

So far, governments have focused on emergency economic relief as an estimated 81% of the world's workforce has been hit by full or partial lockdowns, the report said.

But as governments move from "rescue" to "recovery" mode, the authors identified sectors that could provide particularly strong returns in terms of both rebooting economies, creating jobs and advancing climate goals.

Industrialised countries should focus on backing "clean physical infrastructure," such as solar or wind farms, upgrading electric grids or boosting the use of hydrogen.

The study also recommended retrofits to improve building efficiency, education and training, projects to restore or preserve ecosystems, and research into clean technologies.

In lower- and middle-income countries, support for farmers to invest in climate-friendly agriculture came out ahead in the study, due to run in the Oxford Review of Economic Policy.

Among the worst-performing policies: bailing out airlines without attaching climate conditions.

"The policy frameworks already exist to steer a sustainable recovery," said Stephanie Pfeifer, chief executive of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, which groups pension funds, insurers and asset managers with 30 trillion euros in assets. "We can't leave climate action behind."

(Reporting by Matthew Green; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:34pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio, Cardin Urge OMB to Consider Small Business Contractors When Issuing Regulations to Secure the Supply Chain
PU
08:20pBritain needs trade deal with EU to remove uncertainty - U.S. Chamber
RE
08:19pBoeing could produce Loyal Wingman fighter-like drone by middle of decade - executive
RE
08:13pAustralia says coronavirus curbs cost economy £2.09 billion a week
RE
08:06pGreen recovery can revive virus-hit economies and tackle climate change, study says
RE
07:54pTRUMP ADMINISTRATION PUSHING TO RIP GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS FROM CHINA : officials
RE
07:49pSTEEL & TUBE : ComFlor SR Composite Steel Decking Systems
PU
07:49pMETAL BANK : Significant Gold Target Defined at Eidsvold Project
PU
07:43pNATIONAL CATTLEMEN BEEF ASSOCIATION OF UNITED ST : Dr. Stephen R. Koontz Sends Letter On How Marketing Mandates May Negatively Impact Cattle Industry
PU
07:33pWeWork co-founder Neumann sues SoftBank over failed tender offer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: AmerisourceBergen eyes Walgreens' drug distribution business - sou..
4AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP. : AirBoss Announces Organizational Change
5VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. : VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. : to Report Q1 2020 Earnings Results on Thursday, May 7, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group