GreenGen Ventures : Announces Equity Investment in Wynd Technologies

05/12/2020 | 08:10am EDT

GreenGen Ventures, the venture capital arm of Green Generation (GreenGen), today announced it has structured and invested in a new round of financing for Wynd Technologies, a standard-setting global air purification and measurement startup with products featured in Apple and Best Buy stores. The investment was made by a fund under GreenGen’s management.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Raymond Wu, Wynd offers an innovative suite of indoor sensors, air quality monitors and smart air purifiers that provides consumers with cleaner air and healthier environments. Wynd combines data and insights from both B2B and B2C customers to provide critical insights and benchmarking for localities and cities.

“Wynd has become the go-to for consumers around the world who are looking to improve their air quality and indoor environments,” said Brad Dockser, chief executive officer of GreenGen. “In the past year of working with Wynd, this is the first company with a product suite that not only identifies, but also remediates, air quality in both commercial and residential settings.”

Wynd’s multi-product suite caters to every type of buyer and includes the entry-level priced Air Quality Tracker sensor for measuring air quality, the mid-priced comprehensive Halo air quality monitor, and both individual and large-space air purifiers for commercial and home purification. Wynd has six provisional patents and other pending applications to offer even greater consumer and commercial capabilities.

“Our hybrid software-hardware platform aims to become the global standard for indoor air quality monitoring, analytics and purification in the 21st century,” said Ray Wu, chief executive officer of Wynd Technologies. “We are thrilled to add GreenGen as both an investor and as an active partner with extensive relationships throughout the built environment.”

This investment follows GreenGen Ventures’ recent investment in energy analytics start-up Datakwip.

About Green Generation

Green Generation (GreenGen) transforms the world's built environment through its visionary turnkey approach to innovation and solutions by integrating energy, real estate, technology, and capital markets to Operate in the Green. From offices in Washington DC, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai, GreenGen helps its clients use energy as a driver of value and sustainability across all asset types around the world. GreenGen Ventures identifies real problems and opportunities working with great companies and founders to innovate in the built environment.

For more information, please visit greengen.com.

About Wynd

Wynd Technologies, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California and was founded by Raymond Wu in 2014. Wynd creates products that help people breathe healthier air wherever they go. For more information, visit http://hellowynd.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
