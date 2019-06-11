GreenLight Welcomes Susan Keefe as Chief Financial Officer

MEDFORD, Mass., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLight Biosciences, Inc., the bio-performance company developing RNA-based solutions for agriculture and pharmaceutical applications, welcomes Susan Keefe as chief financial officer to lead the company's financial strategy and facilitate its growth plan.

"Susan brings a depth of leadership experience growing companies and managing finances in the biotech industry," said Martha Schlicher, member of the board of directors at GreenLight Biosciences and vice president of research and development at Mallinckrodt Specialty Generics. "She also is deeply passionate about the safety of the global food supply, which means she is well-aligned with GreenLight's mission to create high-performing, natural RNA products to improve the health of people and our planet. We believe she will be a powerful force in growing GreenLight to the next level."

"The GreenLight team has had great success recently in scaling our core production platform, expanding our R&D capability to build a targeted biopesticide portfolio, and establishing meaningful research partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies," said Andrey Zarur, GreenLight's president and chief executive officer. "We could not be more thrilled to have Susan joining us as CFO to lead our finance team and turn GreenLight into a force in both plant and life sciences."

Susan will lead GreenLight's continued growth through proactive financial, strategic and operational guidance. She will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of GreenLight's financial operations. "I'm excited to join a company that is so well positioned to make a positive impact against global food supply challenges through both cutting edge technology and a culture where innovation and success are driven by a commitment to empowering every member of the team," said Keefe.

Prior to joining GreenLight, Susan worked for 25 years in financial positions across the biotech, consumer packaged goods and health care industries. Most recently, she served as financial consultant to a range of life science companies with Danforth Advisors. For five years, Susan was responsible for human resources, accounting, and finance, including financing strategy and cash forecasting for the R&D-focused life sciences organization, Aushon Biosystems, Inc., as vice president of finance and administration and corporate treasurer. Her experience also includes roles at SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc., Procter & Gamble, and PwC. She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Iowa and an MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth Graduate School of Business.

About GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.

GreenLight is a bio-performance company with a unique, cell-free production platform that delivers high-performing RNA solutions to human, plant and animal challenges. GreenLight develops RNA products for plant and life science applications, and collaborates with industry leaders to advance vaccine development, pandemic preparation, crop management, and plant protection. The cutting-edge, natural platform delivers higher-quality RNA at a lower cost and higher speed than was ever before possible. The GreenLight team commits to using inclusive diversity and collaboration to remain scientifically imaginative and passionately focused on making a difference in the world. For more information, visit https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/.

Media contact:

Catie Lee, 617-616-8188

clee@greenlightbio.com

SOURCE GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.