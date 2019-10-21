Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GreenPark Sports : Completes $8.5M Seed Funding Round to Build the Future of Fandom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 02:23pm EDT

Led by co-founders of YouTube, Zappos and BLITZ Agency, and all-star team of investors and advisors from biggest names in gaming, technology and venture capital

Seeks to unlock the potential of 2B social fans within the $1T sports industry, amid massive shifts in entertainment consumption and engagement patterns

GreenPark Sports today announced a seed funding round of $8.5M from SignalFire with participation from Sapphire Sports and Founders Fund, among others. The company is led by Chad Hurley, co-founder of YouTube; Nick Swinmurn, founder of Zappos; and Ken Martin, co-founder of Blitz.

The $1T sports industry is comprised of 5B sports fans. Among these, 2B “social fans” represent the largest, most lucrative segment of the population. GreenPark Sports believes these fans behave fundamentally differently than previous generations. In order to unlock their potential, the sports industry must engage them via social, interactive experiences that take place across a diverse array of digital touchpoints.

New Generation of Fans Pose Challenges and Opportunity

Fans no longer consume sports passively, watching single games for uninterrupted hours. Instead they seek interactive experiences that allow them to participate in the action. These fans are digital natives, highly social and share their experiences via online discussions or by competing with other fans to predict the outcomes of games and the output of players. Social fans switch contexts rapidly and frequently, and their attention is extremely fragmented - between devices, content categories and engagement platforms. Furthermore, half of these fans prefer eSports to traditional sports, and the large majority are fans of both categories.

“GreenPark Sports is developing fan-forward, digital experiences and mobile games for this new generation of sports and eSports fans,” said Ken Martin, co-founder and CEO, GreenPark Sports. “Providing a single, interactive, consistent experience across a variety of fragmented contexts is the key to retaining these fans’ attention.”

All-Star Team Applies Investment To Aggressive Hiring

“GreenPark Sports is a perfect combination of market opportunity, industry experience and tectonic shifts in customer behavior. With this team’s impeccable track record and vision for the future of fandom, this was an investment we had to make,” said Chris Farmer, founder and CEO, SignalFire.

GreenPark Sports will apply the $8.5M in new funding toward continuing to hire a world-class team covering everything from creative arts professionals, engineering and development talent, as well as go-to-market and gaming industry strategists. Applicants can view job openings at www.greenparksports.com.

“Our entire team is passionate about helping the next generation of fans reconnect with the sports they love,” said Chad Hurley, co-founder and chairman, GreenPark Sports. “We want to breathe new life into what made people fall in love with sports and competition in the first place. Whether you enjoy traditional, eSports, or like most of us are a fan of both, GreenPark Sports is the place to connect and compete with other fans like you.”

About GreenPark Sports: Founded in 2018, GreenPark Sports is a publisher and developer of fan-forward, digital experiences and mobile games for the new generation of sports and eSports fans. Co-founded by Chad Hurley (YouTube Co-founder / former CEO), Nick Swinmurn (Zappos founder / former CEO) and Ken Martin (BLITZ Co-founder / former CCO), GreenPark Sports was created to reimagine the role of today’s digitally-native fan as an active participant in the live sports/eSports they love.

For the latest updates follow @greenparksports


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:11pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Trump's Vuitton visit stirs discord at the brand as designer hits out
RE
03:11pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : James Arthur Announces 2020 North American ‘The YOU Tour' Dates
PU
03:11pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Brett Eldrege's Critically Acclaimed Glow Live Christmas Tour To Return For 2019 Holiday Season
PU
03:11pNEW RELIC : 3 Strategies to Avoid Downtime When Migrating Data to the Cloud
PU
03:11pSTEEL DYNAMICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pNEWLOX GOLD VENTURES : (Video Enhanced) Newlox Shares Video of the On-Site Analytical Laboratory
AQ
03:09pOpioid talks with Teva, distributors could resume Tuesday - attorney
RE
03:09pCONTURA ENERGY : Deal for Wyoming mines called best-case for idled miners
AQ
03:09pMiddlesex Water Company Begins $70 Million Upgrade at Its Largest Water Treatment Plant
GL
03:06pCALLAWAY GOLF : Stephen Curry And Callaway Golf Announce Multi-Year Partnership
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
2BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
3ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : Drug companies reach $260 million opioid settlement with Ohio counties, averting land..
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco says no approach from Nicholas Candy, ta..
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : GSK to sell two vaccines in $1.1 billion deal to focus on newer treatments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group