GreenPath Financial Wellness : Named to Companies That Care 2020 Honor Roll

National award focuses 2020 program to recognize outstanding workplace practices in time of crisis

GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national nonprofit that provides financial counseling and debt management services, has been named to Center for Companies That Care Honor Roll, a national list recognizing employers for outstanding workplace practices and active community involvement. The Honor Roll celebrates U.S.-based organizations of all sizes in diverse industries. The 2020 Honor Roll includes for-profit and not-for-profit employers from multiple industries and states. This is GreenPath’s second time being named to this list, having been previously recognized in 2017.

One of only 13 companies on the national list, this year’s award program recognized those organizations that designed and delivered highly effective workplace programs to support employees, clients and stakeholders in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Honor Roll employers were selected by an independent review panel of business professionals. Reviewers noted some consistent behaviors among these “companies that care” including being proactive in keeping employees healthy and safe; providing resources to promote work/life balance and to facilitate new work arrangements; and maintaining connections with stakeholders.

“GreenPath’s COVID-19 crisis response was built on our core principle of human-centered design. We listened and acted as events required, anchoring our efforts to meet human need – supporting employees, clients and partners through intentionally designed initiatives and proactive, regular communication,” said Kristen Holt, president and CEO, GreenPath Financial Wellness. “Our business decisions put people squarely at the center of each initiative - from quickly mobilizing 99% of our team to remote work while maintaining uninterrupted client services, to launching employee-centered programs designed to help our team be safer and better able to care for their families.”

“In this year of unprecedented challenges and change, we decided to focus on Characteristic 10 of the 10 Characteristics of Socially Sustainable Employers: consider the human toll while making business decisions. We asked applicants to describe their pandemic response to employee and other stakeholders’ needs. Employers faced many challenges just keeping their businesses afloat. It would have been easier to ignore the 10th Characteristic. What sets the Honor Roll organizations apart is their added focus on the people who work with them. The organizations on this list are true examples of employer engagement, such as GreenPath Financial Wellness,” says Marci Koblenz, Co-founder and President, Companies That Care. “They are deeply committed to their employees, customers, and other stakeholders. That commitment, shown in a variety of ways, has sustained them during these uncertain times.”

About Center for Companies That Care

Center for Companies That Care is a national, not-for-profit organization dedicated to social sustainability by engaging employers in increasing the college graduation rate of underserved students and improving the lives of employees, families, and communities. For more about Companies That Care, the Honor Roll, or its Communication Action Programs, visit www.companies-that-care.org

About GreenPath Financial Wellness

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a national nonprofit organization that provides financial counseling, education and products to empower people to lead financially healthy lives. Working directly with individuals and through partnerships since 1961, GreenPath has assisted millions of people with debt and credit management, homeownership education and foreclosure prevention. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath, along with its affiliates, has more than 50 locations across the United States. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). To learn more about GreenPath and find COVID-19 information resources, visit www.greenpath.org or call 877-293-8883.

