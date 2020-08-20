GreenPath Financial Wellness : Takes “Best in Show Innovation Award” at the 2020 CU Leadership Convention

Credit union industry group recognizes GreenPath for its innovative approach to empower financial wellness and literacy nationwide through the Partner Center online portal

GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national nonprofit that provides financial counseling and debt management services, received the “Best in Show Innovation Award” at the 2020 CU Leadership Convention for its innovative, human centered design approach to delivering empathetic financial counseling and education through more than 500 credit union partners nationwide. GreenPath’s online Partner Center was specifically honored as an innovative technology platform. GreenPath was among many exhibitors competing in this year’s competition that was voted on by a panel of judges and attendees using online polling – a unique feature in the industry’s first week-long virtual convention.

“GreenPath is well-deserving of this year’s ‘Best in Show Innovation Award’ by showcasing how they differentiate their product to meet the needs of one of the toughest challenges facing consumers today – financial literacy,” says CU Leadership Convention Chairman Dennis Sullivan. “It is just one more example of how an innovative product can help credit unions meet the needs of their members and provide a seamless service that benefits the well-being of members and their families too.”

Specifically, GreenPath Financial Wellness uses empathy, behavioral science and human-centered design to serve more than 500 credit union partners nationwide. Its online Partner Center helps credit union clients promote financial literacy and education to their members in a variety of marketing channels including email, social media, the web as well as webinars, workshops and newsletters. The Partner Center also offer credit union staff resources, tools and training as well to help better meet the needs of members.

“GreenPath is proud of this industry recognition for innovation that enables credit unions across the country to easily connect their members to caring, judgement free financial counseling and education,” said President and CEO, Kristen Holt. “Working in step with our credit union partners, innovations like the Partner Center make it easy for our partners to share their commitment to improving financial health for their members – especially in times of crisis.”

Learn more about GreenPath’s Credit Union Partnerships.

About the CU Leadership Convention:

For more than 40 years, the CU Leadership Convention has hosted credit union directors, CEOs and C-suite executives to learn and share best practices to help them better compete, serve their members and grow. Most of those years, it has been held in Las Vegas. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 43rd CU Leadership Convention was held virtually marking the industry’s first week-long virtual event that was attended by hundreds of credit union leaders and service providers. Owned by PEI Media, the CU Leadership Convention will return to Las Vegas in 2021 for the 44th CU Leadership Convention, July 27-30 at The Mirage.

About GreenPath Financial Wellness:

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a national nonprofit organization that provides financial counseling, education and products to empower people to lead financially healthy lives. Working directly with individuals and through partnerships since 1961, GreenPath has assisted millions of people with debt and credit management, homeownership education and foreclosure prevention. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath, along with its affiliates, has more than 50 locations across the United States. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). To learn more about GreenPath and find COVID-19 information resources, visit www.greenpath.org or call 877-293-8883.

