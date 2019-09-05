GreenPath Financial Wellness : expands services in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

National nonprofit, together with its affiliate, expands counseling offerings in the Mid-Atlantic

GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national nonprofit organization that provides financial counseling, education and products, together with its affiliate Clarifi, a nonprofit credit counseling and housing organization, has expanded services in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

GreenPath resources will be deployed in Clarifi’s Cherry Hill and Center City (Philadelphia) locations to empower people to lead financially healthy lives. Residents and those in neighboring areas will be able to receive additional face-to-face counseling by appointment.

“We are excited about expanding GreenPath’s resources,” said Kristen Holt, President and CEO, GreenPath Financial Wellness. “When joining forces with Clarifi, we sought to expand into new markets and offer innovative, sustainable programs for our clients and partners at a greater scale. Expanding our service blueprint in Pennsylvania and New Jersey is one more way we can fulfill that objective.”

“Together with GreenPath, we have a unique ability to serve more people faster, preserve client access to important services and strengthen our clients’ financial well-being. We are excited to expand our work in the Greater Philadelphia area, helping people who dream of owning a home, remain in their homes, make informed financial decisions and gain financial clarity,” said Patty Hasson, President and Executive Director, Clarifi.

In March, GreenPath affiliated with Clarifi, based in Philadelphia, to share services and resources, add efficiencies, reach and capacity for increased support and guidance for people seeking to reduce debt, improve credit, save money, and buy and remain in their homes.

Last year, GreenPath served more than 205,000 households and clients paid off $216 million in consumer debt through a GreenPath Debt Management Plan.

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a national nonprofit organization that provides financial counseling, education and products to empower people to lead financially healthy lives. Working directly with individuals and through partnerships since 1961, GreenPath assists clients with debt and credit management, homeownership education and foreclosure prevention, student loans and bankruptcy needs. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath, along with its affiliates, has more than 50 locations across the United States. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). For more information, visit www.greenpath.org.

Clarifi is a nonprofit organization that creates hope by helping people identify and secure the most important assets in their lives. Clarifi serves the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area with 10 locations in northeast Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware. Since 1966, the organization has helped 750,000 people avoid foreclosure, pay down debt, reduce student loan debt and meet financial goals. Clarifi is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). For more information, visit www.clarifi.org.

