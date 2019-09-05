Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GreenPath Financial Wellness : expands services in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 11:49am EDT

National nonprofit, together with its affiliate, expands counseling offerings in the Mid-Atlantic

GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national nonprofit organization that provides financial counseling, education and products, together with its affiliate Clarifi, a nonprofit credit counseling and housing organization, has expanded services in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

GreenPath resources will be deployed in Clarifi’s Cherry Hill and Center City (Philadelphia) locations to empower people to lead financially healthy lives. Residents and those in neighboring areas will be able to receive additional face-to-face counseling by appointment.

“We are excited about expanding GreenPath’s resources,” said Kristen Holt, President and CEO, GreenPath Financial Wellness. “When joining forces with Clarifi, we sought to expand into new markets and offer innovative, sustainable programs for our clients and partners at a greater scale. Expanding our service blueprint in Pennsylvania and New Jersey is one more way we can fulfill that objective.”

“Together with GreenPath, we have a unique ability to serve more people faster, preserve client access to important services and strengthen our clients’ financial well-being. We are excited to expand our work in the Greater Philadelphia area, helping people who dream of owning a home, remain in their homes, make informed financial decisions and gain financial clarity,” said Patty Hasson, President and Executive Director, Clarifi.

In March, GreenPath affiliated with Clarifi, based in Philadelphia, to share services and resources, add efficiencies, reach and capacity for increased support and guidance for people seeking to reduce debt, improve credit, save money, and buy and remain in their homes.

Last year, GreenPath served more than 205,000 households and clients paid off $216 million in consumer debt through a GreenPath Debt Management Plan.

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a national nonprofit organization that provides financial counseling, education and products to empower people to lead financially healthy lives. Working directly with individuals and through partnerships since 1961, GreenPath assists clients with debt and credit management, homeownership education and foreclosure prevention, student loans and bankruptcy needs. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath, along with its affiliates, has more than 50 locations across the United States. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). For more information, visit www.greenpath.org.

Clarifi is a nonprofit organization that creates hope by helping people identify and secure the most important assets in their lives. Clarifi serves the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area with 10 locations in northeast Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware. Since 1966, the organization has helped 750,000 people avoid foreclosure, pay down debt, reduce student loan debt and meet financial goals. Clarifi is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). For more information, visit www.clarifi.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02pSTANTEC : adds Martin Gillatt as newest Buildings principal
PU
12:02pESSILORLUXOTTICA : Oakley named an official on-field partner and licensee of the NFL
PU
12:02pURBAN TRAVEL TIPS : using your travel credit card rewards for a Big Apple adventure
PU
12:02pJABRA : Launches Elite 75t - Fourth Generation True Wireless Earbuds
PR
12:02pNUCOR : Announces the Addition of Lieutenant General Nadja Y. West to the Nucor Board of Directors
PR
12:02pTHE BAILLIE GIFFORD PRIZE FOR NON-FICTION : Comes to the Brooklyn Book Festival
BU
12:02pPREMIER : Delivery-Related Maternal Mortalities in the Hospital Decreased by 24% from 2008-2018
BU
12:02pCARDLYTICS : Hires Ross McNab as President, North America Advertising
BU
12:02pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Allianz SE and Rated Subsidiaries
BU
12:01pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Chinese TV maker TCL launches 329 euro smartphone for video lovers
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
2BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation
3ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France
4Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
5MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group